Google Pixel Camera Tips: How to Get the Best Photos

Turn HDR+ to On Instead of Auto

It's not the most intuitive distinction, but there is a difference between HDR+ being set to "auto" or "on." Auto HDR+ is made for everyday shooting, so its image processing isn't as aggressive compared to HDR+ On, which combines more photos into a single composite image than normal. HDR+ On works best for shots like landscapes, but less so for things like sports and action where you need a more stable shot. You can think of HDR+ On as if Google is turning up the HDR dial to 11. You shouldn't do it all the time, but when it works it can feel like magic.