Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse Review — Pro-ficient

With mice like the G900 Chaos Spectrum, Logitech is making a pretty substantial push toward the pro-gamer market. Suppose, though, that a $150 wireless mouse really isn't your thing; can you still get something suited to the tournament scene?

The $70 Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse answers that with a resounding, "yes." With a tried-and-true design and Logitech's hallmark software, the G Pro presents a respectable choice for competitive masterminds and more casual players alike.

Design

With a lithe, low body and a slim, lightweight profile, the G Pro is extremely reminiscent of the beloved Logitech G100s mouse. At 4.6 x 2.4 x 1.5 inches and 2.9 ounces, the G Pro is one of the lightest and smallest gaming mice currently on the market. Not only is this good news for people with small hands, but those who prefer a speedy, potentially lower-DPI (dots per inch sensitivity) mouse to a heftier one that gives more control.

The G Pro keeps things relatively simple with only six buttons: a left button, a right button, a clickable scroll wheel, a DPI selector directly beneath that wheel and two thumb buttons on the left side. Until you actually click the thumb buttons, it's hard to describe just how responsive they are. They feel resistant and precise, and are a pleasure to click again and again.

My only real criticism here is that despite the G Pro's almost completely ambidextrous design, there's no option for left-handed players. I understand that this isn't an option on ergonomic mice, but the G Pro is almost entirely symmetrical. Another set of buttons or a left-handed configuration could have really helped a demographic that traditionally hasn't been able to make the most of Logitech mice, and the G Pro would have been a great place to start.

Features

The G Pro runs on Logitech Gaming Software, as do all other modern Logitech gaming peripherals, and it's still one of the best programs on the market. With the program, you can assign commands to buttons, alter DPI, tune your mouse to the surface it's on, set up different profiles for different games and even change the G Pro's color scheme. The mouse possesses full RGB capabilities, and while there's only one lighting zone, it's still a nice touch to be able to pick whatever color you like for it.

Beyond that, you can select between profiles stored on your PC and a single profile stored within the mouse itself. This can be incredibly useful if you want to pursue the tournament scene, but don't want to drag your PC with you everywhere you go.

By setting up an on-board profile, you can customize DPI levels, button commands and color scheme, and have the mouse "remember" it, even if you plug it into a PC without the Logitech software. The G Pro is hardly the only mouse to offer this functionality, but it's a useful one, given the target audience.

Performance

Logitech informed me that while the G Pro has an eSports audience in mind, the mouse should also be accessible to more casual players. With that in mind, I ran it through both competitive multiplayer games and everyday adventure titles to see how it held up. The results were good on both fronts.

For the competitive scene, I tried out first-person shooter Overwatch and real-time strategy game StarCraft II. After mapping out my buttons and customizing color profiles for each game, I jumped in, and felt right at home instantly. The G Pro felt responsive and easy-to-use when defending my teammates as D-Va in Overwatch, and was likewise helpful when ordering my Terran armies to attack Zerg foes in StarCraft.

Players who prefer sniper characters in FPS matches may want to stick with something like the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum, though, which has a dedicated "sniper" button for slowing down DPI temporarily while lining up shots.

In Marvel Heroes and Rise of the Tomb Raider, for which a fancy mouse is nice but not necessary, the G Pro also handled itself well. Mapping some of my special attacks to the thumb buttons made busting up henchmen as Captain America a breeze, and sneaking past armed goons in the snowy Siberian landscape as Lara Croft was similarly smooth.

Bottom Line

The G Pro is a high-quality mouse with an intelligent design and robust software. Logitech's goal was to make a mouse to suit both tournament players and single-player aficionados, and in this, I think it has succeeded. The question is, does it succeed more than other Logitech mice?

The Daedalus Apex is not as comfortable, but is nearly the same thing under the hood. The Proteus Spectrum is more versatile and only a little more expensive. The G402 Hyperion Fury has a more unusual design, but offers similar benefits for FPS players.

Due to its small size, light weight and responsive buttons, the G Pro manages to carve out its own niche in the crowded world of gaming mice. It may not be the final word on competitive peripherals, but it's a strong contender.