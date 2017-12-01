Ordering an iPhone X? Here's How Long Delivery Will Take

Looking to get an iPhone X for the holidays? While early deliveries were a few weeks into the future, you can get one now without too much of a wait.

You can even have it in time for Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa or Festivus (I see you, Seinfeld fans). Here are the delivery times you can expect from Apple and the big four carriers.

Apple

If you order directly from Apple, your iPhone will show up on Dec. 11, (roughly 10 days from this writing). That's the case for both silver and space gray and either 64GB or 256GB, as well as every carrier.

AT&T

AT&T's ship dates vary wildly depending on which model you want. A 64GB model in either color will come between Dec. 4 and 6, which is pretty quick. A 256GB silver model will come between Dec. 15 and 22, cutting it close to the holidays, and a 256GB space gray model will ship between Dec. 22 and Jan. 2, possibly missing them entirely.

Verizon

Big Red shows 64GB models and the 256GB space gray iPhone X shipping immediately. Want a silver 256GB phone? That will ship by Dec. 13.

Sprint

Sprint shows devices shipping by Dec. 8, regardless of color or storage.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has the silver 64GB phone in stock right now, but you'll have to wait for the rest. The same phone in space gray will ship by Dec. 4, while a 256GB gray model will ship between Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. Want the bigger silver model? You'll get that between Dec. 19 and Dec. 26, so you might miss the holidays.