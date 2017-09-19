iPhone 8 Battery Life: The Plus Is This Much Better

The A11 Bionic chip inside the iPhone 8 is crazy fast, but how efficient is it? Based on our testing, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus last a little bit longer than their predecessors on a charge, but the Plus offers especially strong endurance.

In fact, the iPhone 8 Plus' runtime puts it on our list of the longest-lasting phones.

On the Tom's Guide Battery Test, which involves continuous web surfing over 4G LTE on 150 nits of screen brightness, the iPhone 8 lasted 9 hours and 54 minutes, and the iPhone 8 Plus hit 11:16.

By comparison, Samsung's Galaxy S8 (pictured above right) lasted 10:39, which is longer than the iPhone 8. But the Galaxy S8+ (11:04) and the Galaxy Note 8 (11:11) are in the same range as the iPhone 8 Plus.

There are certainly longer-lasting phones out there. In fact, the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom and its monster 5,000-mAh battery lasted an epic 16 hours and 46 minutes on our battery test. The OnePlus 5 was another marathon runner, turning in a great 13:06.

Overall, though, the iPhone 8 Plus offers very good battery life, which is just one of the reasons we recommend it over the regular iPhone 8. You also get dual cameras and a bigger screen, for just $100 more.