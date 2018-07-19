Huawei's New Smartwatch Doubles as a Bluetooth Headset

Huawei is back in the smartwatch space with a hybrid device that combines the benefits of a Bluetooth headset with a wearable.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Chinese tech giant late on Wednesday (July 18) unveiled the new TalkBand B5. The wearable features a 1.13-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that comes with a 160-by-300-pixel resolution. The screen, according to Huawei, is 2.4 times bigger than the display in its predecessor, the TalkBand B3.

Arguably the wearable's most interesting feature is its two-in-one design. While you wear the device on your wrist, it can also function as a Bluetooth headset. It can do that by either being placed in your ear or sitting on your wrist in the device. When it's in your ear, you can answer calls and take advantage of its noise-reduction technology to reduce ambient noise.

There's also a Phone Finder feature that will help you locate your lost TalkBand B5, as long as it's in Bluetooth range. A Remote Shutter feature lets you remotely take photos from your phone.

On the health-tracking side, the TalkBand B5 can monitor your heart rate all day long. It also comes with a "Trusleep" tracking feature that analyzes your sleep and gives you insight into how well — or poorly — you're sleeping. According to Huawei, the sleep-tracking has been certified by a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital.



The company says that the watch will deliver IP57 water- and dust-resistance. Huawei also promises that the device will work when you're sweating or washing your hands and should hold up in snow and rain.

The new TalkBand B5 will hit store shelves in China first starting on Friday (July 20). It'll come to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other markets starting in August. Huawei didn't say how much the TalkBand B5 would cost and whether it would ever come to the U.S.