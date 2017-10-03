How to Gift Games on Xbox One

Finally, you can gift digital games on your Xbox One.

At the moment, the new feature is limited to folks in the Xbox Insider Program running preview build 1710, but it should come to everyone as part of this fall's big update.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

When it goes live, this is how it will work:

Next to the buy button, a new option that reads "Buy as gift" will be available. After you click that, you choose a friend from your friends list or enter an email address for the giftee, and check out as normal. Presto -- you've gifted a game.

Those who receive the game will get an email with a 25-digit prepaid code. Once they plug that into the store, they'll get the game.

Sending games as gifts is immensely popular on Steam, the most popular PC gaming storefront, so it only makes sense that Microsoft would implement on Xbox.

While Xbox Insiders are the only people getting this option now, it's likely that all Xbox One owners will see it by the end of the year.

via Windows Insider