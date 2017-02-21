Here's How You Could Navigate All-Screen Galaxy S8

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 is rumored to offer a virtual home button. And now a photo has apparently leaked showing the feature in action.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S8 may have a dedicated software area for navigation. Credit: Weibo)

The image, which was obtained by Sammobile via Chinese site Weibo, shows a device with a display that nearly covers its entire face. There isn't a physical home button under the screen, unlike previous Galaxy S devices, and the bezel around the screen is exceedingly thin.

Assuming the image is the real thing, there appears to be a strip at the bottom of the display that's differently colored than the screen real estate above it. That area appears to be the function section where you'll be able to press virtual buttons to navigate the software. The image shows a back button on the right side that can ostensibly be used to go back to another page or area.

Based on various Galaxy S8 rumors, the device could feature a huge screen that extends to 6.2 inches -- at least for the larger Plus model. The regular Galaxy S8 may have a 5.7-inch screen.

However, the feature also means that Samsung has needed to rethink its fingerprint sensor. The company isn't planning to bundle a fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy S8's screen and will instead move the sensor to the back of the device near the camera, according to reports. The image published online on Tuesday doesn't show a fingerprint sensor on the front, suggesting it might have indeed been moved to the rear.

There are still some questions about the image in question. It's impossible to verify from where it came and whether it's a legitimate Galaxy S8. And absent seeing the device in a video, it's hard to tell whether it's a working version or one that's been mocked up.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S8 at a press event next month. The device is rumored to be hitting store shelves in mid-April.