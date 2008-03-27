Syncing Software Redux: More Options

Get In Sync with Syncing Software

Get In Sync with Syncing Software

Earlier this year, Tom’s Guide took a look at seven different synchronization software solutions. Our review included GoodSync, SyncBackSE, Allway Sync, FolderMatch, SyncToy 2, BeInSync and FolderShare.

Seven may seem to be a fair number of synchronization software offerings to look at, but Tom’s Guide readers demanded more. They commented on some of their own selections for synchronization, providing a good number more options than what the original review included.

We listened, and now we’re back with another review of synchronization software tools. This time we take a look at six more solutions based on suggestions from Tom’s Guide readers. These include PowerFolder, Mirror Folder, Vice Versa, Beyond Compare, Super Flexible File Syncronizer and Capivara.