Syncing Software Redux: More Options

There are a lot of different tools to synchronize folders across different locations. We looked a some a while back. In this article we look at six more.

Get In Sync with Syncing Software

Get In Sync with Syncing Software

Earlier this year, Tom’s Guide took a look at seven different synchronization software solutions. Our review included GoodSync, SyncBackSE, Allway Sync, FolderMatch, SyncToy 2, BeInSync and FolderShare.

Seven may seem to be a fair number of synchronization software offerings to look at, but Tom’s Guide readers demanded more. They commented on some of their own selections for synchronization, providing a good number more options than what the original review included.

We listened, and now we’re back with another review of synchronization software tools. This time we take a look at six more solutions based on suggestions from Tom’s Guide readers. These include PowerFolder, Mirror Folder, Vice Versa, Beyond Compare, Super Flexible File Syncronizer and Capivara.

  • truerock 28 March 2008 01:54
    I use robocopy from Microsoft's server administrators resource kit. I'm still thinking I'm using the best tool after having read this article.
  • 28 March 2008 18:41
    I'm using Allway Sync which is a freebie, and USB Detect & Launch to automate the sync process when my backup HD is attached.
  • tcblack 28 March 2008 19:20
    A few years back I beta tested the windows GUI for Synchronex by Xellsoft. Based on Python scripting for the power hungry or point and click simplicity for the timid are both available. Dozens of backup and Synchronization options are at your beck and call just by using the built in wizards - including Webdav, ftp, sftp, lan, internet, xvs, shadow copying, zip and the list could go on! It includes integration with the windows scheduler and to top it all off there is a Linux version as well!

    I have used Synchronex since the close of the beta and I will continue to use it to maintain a secure sync across my own LAN as well as the internet for the foreseeable future.
