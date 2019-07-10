Best Mini PCs 2019

Best Mini PC Overall Apple Mac mini (2018) The Apple Mac mini (2018 model) is finally back, and it's better than ever, with a new look, rock-solid performance, and even a bit of upgradability. It's not just the best (and only) mini PC in the Mac lineup, it's also one of the best mini PCs we've seen. View Site

Forget about clearing off desk space for your next desktop PC. Today, you can get a powerful desktop PC the size of a peanut butter sandwich. Whether you're trying to save space at home, fit more computers into your office or squeeze a media server into your entertainment center, there's a mini PC made for you.

See all of our recommendations below, and also check out our best gaming desktop PCs if you want more power.

Chromebook maker CTL has announced a powerful new Chromebox – a mini PC running Chrome OS – that packs an 8th-Gen Intel Core i7-8550U processor and up to 32GB of RAM, to deliver 4K resolution and professional-grade power for business users. The new CTL 4K Core i7 Chromebox Workstation comes with a 4K monitor and starts at $799 and scales up to $99, depending on the monitor size and display type.

The Raspberry Pi 4 has arrived, bringing more power and dual 4K display capability in the same $35 project PC. With a beefier processor and up to 4GB of RAM, it's the first Raspberry Pi to replicate a traditional PC in power and capability.

What Do Mini PCs Cost?

Mini PCs range from small project PCs for under $50 (£50/AU$75) to compact desktops that can cost $1,000 or more. Stick PCs are the most versatile, and generally cost between $100 (£100/AU$150) and $200 (£200/$AU300), and will work with most TVs or monitors. Mini PC prices vary considerably based on hardware.

Our Favorite Mini PCs

The Mac that helped introduce the mini PC is back and better than ever. The Apple Mac mini (2018) has a new look and excellent performance. The new design stays cooler, runs quieter, and offers more power, putting up impressive performance results despite using an 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor. Putting better-equipped systems to shame, the new Mac mini (2018) is a no-brainer for any Mac mini user looking to upgrade, and a smart choice for anyone else.



The Azulle Byte3 is a perfect fit for cord cutters and streaming fanatics, sinc ethe compact mini PC is small enough to add to an home theater system, but capable of streaming 4K video without hiccups. The fanless mini PC runs silent, the packs an Intel Apollo Lake Celeron processor (perfect for streaming, but not for multitasking productivity) and lets you add storage after purchase. It even comes with a slick remote control for easy control from the couch.



The Azulle Access Plus is the best we've seen with the stick PC design. The tiny PC has an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor, giving it the power to run your day-to-day apps and browse the web with capable comfort, and a built in micro SD card slot lets you bolster the included 32GB of eMMC storage. But small touches like a positionable Wi-Fi antenna and built-in Ethernet port make this one of the best mini PCs around, regardless of the design.

If you're more concerned with getting online than with having a full Windows experience, consider a Chromebox. Built around Google's Chrome operating system – the same OS used on Chromebooks – it uses web apps like Google Drive and Google Docs instead of traditional software. As an inexpensive way to get online and get things done, Chromeboxes are a great option. Our favorite is the Acer Chromebox CXI3.

Want something for hardcore gaming? Check out the Intel Hades Canyon NUC because of its compact, console-like design; speedy performance; and support for the fastest solid-state drives. It's its Intel Core i7-8009G/AMD Radeon RX Vega M GH hybrid chip is not only up for gaming, it can even handle VR.

For the office, there’s the Lenovo ThinkCentre M710q Tiny, which puts a whole lot of desktop hardware into its compact 7 x 7-inch chassis. The little work PC offers plenty of configuration options, several handy accessories and even the option to turn it into an All-in-One PC with Lenovo’s Tiny-in-One monitors.

If you need even more horsepower, the HP Z2 Mini G4 packs a workstation PC into a compact size. Built to support AutoCAD and other demanding applications, the Z2 Mini boasts an Intel Xeon processor and Vendor-certified Nvidia Quadro graphics. It's the most powerful mini PC we've reviewed, and the smallest workstation we've seen.

Best Mini PC Overall

(Image credit: Future)

Best Mini PC Overall

Size (Inches): 7.7 x 7.7 x 1.4 | Weight: 2.6 pounds | CPU : Intel Core i3-8100B | Storage: 128GB SSD | Geekbench 3 Score: 12,844

Same compact dimensions with a space-gray finish

Upgradable RAM

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

Healthy 4K display support

Impressive performance

Improved Mac OS Mojave

Limited upgradability

Very limited internal access

Can get pricey

Apple took its sweet time updating the Mac mini, but the Mac mini (2018) was well worth the wait. The new Mac mini has a slick new look and a speedy collection of ports, and even offers (a bit) of upgradability. Despite rocking an older 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, the littlest Mac managed to put up numbers that bested better-equipped systems, and offers a surprising amount of power in a pleasantly compact design.

Best for Home Theater

(Image credit: Future)

Best for Home Theater

Size (Inches): 5.6 x 4 x 1.5 | Weight: 14 ounces | CPU: Intel Celeron J3455 | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Geekbench 4 Score: 4,011

Great for 4k streaming

Fanless design is silent

Upgradable design

Good port selection

Better than expected performance

IR remote included

Lousy multitasking

No RAM upgrades available

Included remote is sparse on features

The Azulle Byte3 is a mini PC with a compact fanless design that will easily fit into your home entertainment setup, providing a great tool for media streaming and a full PC experience on your TV. With an Intel Apollo Lake Celeron processor, it's perfect for streaming 4K video and offers all the connectivity you need with a healthy selection of ports.



The small size of the Byte3 (5.6 x 4 x 1.5 inches) will easily mount to the back of a TV or monitor. The compact design still offers options to upgrade after purchase, and the slick looks means that even though you can easily hide it away, you might not want to. If you want a great mini PC for home entertainment use, the Azulle Byte3 mini is our favorite.

(Image credit: Future)

Best for Gaming

Size (Inches): 8.7 x 5.6 x 1.5 | Weight: 4.75 pounds | CPU : Intel Core i7-8009G/AMD Radeon RX Vega M GH | Storage: Bring Your Own

Impressive graphics performance

Compact, attractive design

Tons of ports

Customizable RGB lighting

Expensive after adding parts

Intel’s Hades Canyon NUC is a mini PC that delivers desktop-gaming-grade performance thanks to its Intel Core i7-8009G/AMD Radeon RX Vega M GH hybrid chip, which combines processing and discrete graphics on a single chip. If you buy the barebones kit, you’ll need to provide memory and storage, and your own installation of Windows, but this pint-sized gaming machine can go toe-to-toe with an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti-powered gaming tower, and it even handled a bit of VR.

Best Stick PC

(Image credit: Future)

Best Stick PC

Size (Inches): 5.5 x 2.36 x 0.76 | Weight: 5.12 ounces | CPU : Intel Atom x5-Z8350 | Storage: 32GB | Geekbench 3 Score: 2,427

Compact, attractive design

Plenty of ports

Excellent performance

Runs hot

External antenna is a bit of an eyesore

Small enough to slip into your pocket, the Azulle Access Plus is a capable PC that can be used with any monitor or TV for getting online, streaming media, and more. With an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 and plenty of ports, the tiny Access Plus gives you better performance and connectivity than any other stick PC we've reviewed.

Best Mini Workstation

(Image credit: Future)

Best Mini Workstation

Size (Inches): 8.5 x 8.5 x 2.3 | Weight: 4.85 pounds | CPU : Intel Xeon E-2176G | Storage: 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD | Geekbench 3 Score: 25,064

Powerful processing and graphics hardware

Internals are easy to access

Category-leading performance

Highly configurable components and ports

Security is built in

Cooling fans get loud

Windows 10 Pro still includes dumb bloatware

The HP Z2 Mini G4 is an ultrasmall workstation PC, cramming workstation-level components and ISV-certified graphics into a desktop PC that's smaller than some books. Equipped with a beefy 6-core Intel Xeon E-2176G processor, 32GB of RAM and Nvidia Quadro P1000 graphics, the Z2 Mini easily handles workloads that other mini PCs struggle with, and is certified to work with a variety of mission-critical programs, from vendors like Autodesk, Avid, Siemens, Solidworks and Vectorworks.

Best Office Mini PC

(Image credit: Future)

Best Office Mini PC

Size (Inches): 7.05 x 7.20 x 1.36 inches | Weight: 2.91 pounds | CPU : Intel Core i5-7500T | Storage: 256GB SSD | Geekbench 3 Score: 10,007

Compact design

Plenty of ports

Strong performance

Integrated graphics only

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M710q Tiny desktop puts business-grade productivity into a package that’s smaller than a paperback book. It offers all sorts of business-friendly features into it’s small, square chassis, with plenty of ports, speedy Wi-Fi, and options to add an optical drive or even transform the mini PC into an All-in-One desktop using Lenovo’s Tiny-in-One monitors. The small size belies the capabilities inside, with configurations that offer up to an Intel Core i7 processor, as much as 32GB of memory, choices of HDD or SSD storage (with Opal-compliant options), and accessories for added functionality.

Best Chrome Desktop

(Image credit: Future)

Best Chrome Desktop

Size (Inches): 5.9 x 5.9 x 1.6 | Weight: 1.2 pounds | CPU : Intel Core i5-8250U | Storage: 64GB SSD | Geekbench 3 Score: N/A

Compact design can be mounted or stashed out of sight

Includes plenty of ports

Has excellent performance

Runs cool

Limitations of Chrome OS

High price

The Acer Chromebox CXI3 may be the best desktop version of Chrome OS available. Made for educational and professional use, the Chromebox CXI3 delivers everything that’s great about Chrome – ease of use, simple security, and all the online capability you want – in a mini PC that boasts plenty of ports, multiple mounting options, and speedy performance. Plus, it’s cheaper than any similarly equipped Windows machine.

Best for VR

(Image credit: Future)

Best for VR

Size (Inches): 10.2 x 11 x 3 inches | Weight: 5 pounds | CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ | Storage: 1TB SATA hard drive | Geekbench 3 Score: 10,176

Wonderfully compact design

Affordable

VR-ready

Performance trails that of some competitors

Limited configurations

Can't upgrade components

If you want to experience virtual reality but don't have the space (or budget) for a huge tower, the Asus VivoPC X is for you. This slick mini desktop will barely make a dent in your desk or entertainment center, and its Core i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card are more than capable of handling mainstream gaming and VR. Priced at just $799, the VivoPC X is a great starting point for folks looking to get VR ready without spending over $1000 on a desktop.

Best for Tinkerers

(Image credit: Future)

Best for Tinkerers

Size (Inches): 3.4 x 2.2 x 0.7 | Weight: 1.8 ounces | CPU : ARM Cortex A53 | Storage: No onboard storage | Geekbench 3 Score: N/A

Expanded processing power and connectivity

Flexible design is great for projects

Free software

Great for makers and students

Some basic parts needed unless you buy in a kit

Linux and DIY features have a learning curve

We're in a golden age for DIY tech, and the Raspberry Pi is a big part of that. The latest model, the $35 Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ offers a tremendous value for projects ranging from simple to complex, offering more processing power, faster networking speeds, and better flexibility for add-ons than ever before. Whether you buy it alone or in a kit, the Raspberry Pi is hard to beat.

We put each mini PC we review through a series of tests to determine how it performs. Synthetic benchmarks Geekbench 4 and 3DMark Ice Storm Unlimited provide scores that represent overall system speed and graphics prowess, respectively.



Our real-world Spreadsheet Macro test matches 20,000 names with their addresses to demonstrate productivity performance, and our File Transfer Test measures the hard drive or SSD's capabilities by copying 4.97GB of mixed media files. To see how well a mini PC plays games, we run Dirt 3 and other relevant games at various resolutions, including 1080p, and record the frame rate.



Most importantly, we use each mini PC for several hours, trying out its unique features and any preloaded software. If a system is sold as bare-bones (i.e., lacking RAM, storage or OS), we install 8GB of memory, a compatible SSD and, where appropriate, the latest shipping version of Windows (currently Windows 10).