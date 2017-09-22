Here's What's Inside the iPhone 8

It's only fitting that on the day of the iPhone 8's official release, it's been torn apart and gutted to reveal what's inside.

(Image credit: iFixit)

The folks over at repair service iFixit have posted a look inside Apple's iPhone 8 to see what kinds of components are within, and to see just how easy it might be for you to fix problems with the new handset.

To get into the device, iFixit's disassemblers first needed to warm up some of the glue around the screen. They discovered that the display is held down by Phillips screws, making it a bit easier to open. After opening the smartphone, iFixit's team discovered that the handset looks strikingly similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 7.

The disassemblers also found that the iPhone 7's battery can offer only up to 6.96 Wh of power, less than the 7.45 Wh available in the iPhone 7. However, Apple said the new phone should be able to deliver the same battery life as its predecessor.

Moving on, iFixit's team found that the iPhone 8's camera is "new and improved" over the iPhone 7's. After some twisting and unscrewing, the team was able to get to the core components.

More: iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Review: Familiar Designs Hide a Real Breakthrough

According to the iFixit post, the the A11 Bionic chip sits above 2GB of built-in RAM. The iPhone 8 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE modem and other components from Skyworks and Avago. NXP delivers the near-field communications (NFC) module. Toshiba supplied the 64GB of storage memory on the handset iFixit took apart. (Not all iPhone 8s may have the same part suppliers.)

Also new in the iPhone 8 is a wireless charging coil. The iPhone 8 is the first Apple handset to support wireless charging and needs that coil (and the Broadcom chip that handles it) to operate.

Ultimately, iFixit was pleased that the iPhone 8's display and battery are somewhat easy to remove. However, iFixit was disappointed to discover that the iPhone's other components can be difficult to get to and ultimately remove.

iFixit gave the iPhone 8 a repairability score of 6 out of 10, with 10 being easiest to repair.

Best Phone Overall iPhone XS Max View Site

Best Android Phone Galaxy S10 Plus The Galaxy S10 Plus is one of the best phones money can buy, with fast performance, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, improved cameras and extra-long battery life. View Site