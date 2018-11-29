Here’s How to Get the Best Amazon Prime Feature for Free this Week in the UK

Amazon UK customers can get free standard delivery with no minimum purchase between 29 November and 5 December.

Importantly for would-be buyers, the free delivery is not automatically applied. In order to access it, you need to put the code FREEDELIVERY in the promotional code box as you check out. The code can be used multiple times between midnight on 29 November and 23:59 on 5 December.

Another key point is the fact that this only applies to products dispatched by Amazon UK itself, meaning that this won’t apply to purchases from international Amazon sites, or anything from Amazon Marketplace vendors. Also, you also can’t use the code with any other promotions you might have, or on orders you’ve already made that haven’t arrived yet. If you’re curious about all the terms and conditions for this deal, Amazon has an explanation on its site.

Amazon Prime members get free delivery as part of their membership fees, but have access to faster and more customisable options compared to the standard delivery’s 2-3 day estimate. So while this code is pretty much useless for Prime users, everyone else can get a little taste of the benefits.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get free standard delivery on your next Amazon order:

1: Add an item, or several, to your basket - but make sure all of them are “by Amazon”, otherwise the discount won’t apply. Either remove non-Amazon items from your basket, or order them separately

2: Go to Checkout - do not use 1-Click order, as you won’t be able to use the offer code

3: On the Dispatch page, select “Standard Delivery”

4: On the Pay page, scroll down a little, and click the “Enter a gift card, gift voucher or promotional code” link

5: Enter the promotional code “FREEDELIVERY” and click Continue

6: Check the box in the top right corner of the Confirm page. The charge for delivery will still be there, but you will have received a discount equal to its value from the total price of your order

7: Check all of the other order details are correct, and finish the Checkout process. Your Amazon package should be winging its way to you, without delivery charge, shortly!