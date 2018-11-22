Snag an Amazon Smart Plug for Just $5 with Any Echo

Starting at 3:01 a.m. ET today (Nov. 22), when you buy any Echo device, you can add an Amazon Smart Plug to your order for just $5 more. That's a $20 discount off the Smart Plug's regular $25 price.

When you add an Amazon Smart Plug to your abode, you'll be able to control whatever is plugged into it using the Alexa voice assistant, including lights and other appliances.

While you could grab Amazon's discounted Smart Plug when you buy anything from the tiny Echo Dot to the display-equipped Echo Show, bargain hunters will want to consider pairing the Smart Plug with the 2017 second-generation version of the Dot. That's Amazon's least expensive Echo device, meaning you can get the speaker and the compatible smart plug for just $25, thanks to additional Black Friday discounts.

