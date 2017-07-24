Today Only: Here's Your Chance to Save $50 on Amazon's Echo

If you missed the chance to buy an Amazon Echo during Prime Day, the Seattle-based retailer is slashing the price of its smart speaker once again.

Today only, you can get the Amazon Echo for $129.99. That's $50 off and the second-best deal we've ever seen for the Echo. Sure, it was $40 cheaper on Prime Day, but we may not see a $89.99 Echo again till Black Friday.

The Echo is Amazon's Bluetooth-enabled, smart-home speaker. It uses Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa, to connect to the internet and tap into Amazon's universe of services. With a simple voice command you can stream playlists, catch up on local news/weather, track your Amazon packages, and even make Echo-to-Echo calls.

The speaker has been outfitted with a large, 2.5-inch woofer and 2-inch tweeter. However, its biggest selling point is its ability to control other smart devices, such as smart LED bulbs and smart thermostats.

Amazon's 24-hour Echo deal will expire tonight.