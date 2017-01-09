Acer's New Gaming Monitor Tracks Your Eyes

Talk about a competitive advantage. The Acer Predator Z301CT gaming monitor features eye-tracking capabilities that let you navigate worlds and react to enemy gunfire by simply looking around with your actual eyes.

Starting Price: $899

Available: February

Key Specs: The Predator Z301CT features a 1080p screen with a 1800R curvature, meaning it should be both sharp and suitably immersive. It also promises a quick 200Hz refresh rate to ensure that every hit, jump and shot registers without input lag, as well as Nvidia G-Sync for extra-smooth graphics performance. Specs aside, the Z301CT features the same aggressive red-and-black look as Acer’s previous Predator displays.

But the Z301CT’s real selling point is its ability to track your eyes, which is a feature we haven’t really seen on standalone monitors.

Early Impressions: I used the Z301CT while parachuting through a mountain in Steep, and came away pretty impressed. Gazing through the game's snowy valleys was as simple as moving my eyes up, down, left or right, though there were a handful of moments when the eye tracker didn't register my movements as quickly as I'd like. It was neat to play with, but until the tracking proves super accurate, I'd rather use this type of feature for looking around in a laid back adventure game rather than trying to aim in a first-person shooter.

Why You Should Care: As we’ve experienced with peripherals such as the Tobii, eye-tracking has the potential to make games significantly more immersive and just might give you that extra second of reaction time that could win you a big multiplayer contest. The fact that this kind of tech is baked into a curved display that promises a high refresh rate just sweetens the deal.

Outlook: The Z301CT's $899 price tag is fairly high for a curved 1080p display, but considering that a Tobii eye tracker will run you $149 on its own, you might find it worth it to get a monitor that has one built in. If the thought of controlling games with your eyes is something that excites you, the Z301CT should be on your radar. We're eager to test Acer's unique display with a whole gamut of games, so stay tuned for our full review.