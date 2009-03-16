Robot Fashion Model May Turn You On

Even if anyone could get this fashion model to love them, it's highly doubtful many consumers can afford this high-maintenance, high-dollar date!



Ok, maybe the heading was a little corny, but there's nothing more exciting than to see present technology turning science-fiction into science fact. While we grin at William Shatner as he whips open that little flip-mobile-phone-style communicator as Star Trek's Captain James T. Kirk, it's even more exciting to see a hot little robot strut down a fashion show walkway like it's trying to catch a metallic eye in a sea full of android fans. To be more precise, C-3PO from Star Wars would probably blow a circuit!



Dressed in what looks like modified Stormtrooper armor, HRP-4C, describing itself -or is it herself- as a cybernetic human, boasts forty-two motion motors to mimic the actual movements of her flesh-and-blood comrades. She mostly resembles an actual Japanese woman, standing 150 centimeters tall with shoulder-length black hair and small nose planted on a fair-skinned face. Sharp eyebrows arch over anime-inspired, oversized eyes to keep her face from appearing morbid, from resembling a walking corpse And despite her pretend armor, her physique is as petite as her overall weight: 95 pounds.



'If we had made the robot too similar to a real human, it would have been uncanny,' said one of the inventors, humanoid research leader Shuji Kajita.



The "Fashion-Bot," as the Straits Times puts it, recently strutted her metallic stuff during a media premier at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology outside Tokyo. However, even though the institute plans to show her off in a real Tokyo fashion show on March 23, the designers purposely used an anime style when developing her appearance, making her "different" from the other pretty girls. And according to the Institute, HRP-4C isn't for sale -she can't even be rented for the night- but was created specifically for the entertainment industry.



Thank goodness the android isn't "self aware."



Despite her precise composure, HRP-4C isn't perfect: she doesn't do laundry, she doesn't do the windows, and she doesn't scoop up poop in the back yard. What she did accomplish rather well was posing for the camera during her trail run, performing various model actions for the media such as flashing bright smiles, seductive poses, and sulky pouts. She doesn't perform on her own however, taking commands wirelessly by Bluetooth devices. Camera flashes confuse her as well -at least during the institute's presentation- disrupting her sound recognition sensors as camera shudders fill up the room.



Still, even though the robotic vixen is not up for sale, the institute said that she's run up the budget quite nicely like an expensive hot date, one that rings up a whopping $3 million USD. The institute didn't offer any other details regarding HRP-4C personally, as in how they move her from place to place, how much juice it takes to keep her engine warm, or what she's wearing under that Stormtrooper armor. Inquiring minds want to know there things, but that will probably have to wait until HRP-4C heads to the real fashion walk and shows the world just how a three-million-dollar woman can perform better than a six-million-dollar man!

Hmmm. perhaps they should just call her Jamie?