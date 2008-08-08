Student Arrested For Installing Pepping Tom Software on Women's Computers

Craig Feigin is a University of Florida student who, through odd-jobs fixing students’ computers, managed to work his way into the homes of unsuspecting women. The student installed software on as many as ten women’s laptops, which allowed him to spy on the women while they were going about their business.
Police say the whole thing was uncovered when a woman visiting friends in Florida was experiencing problems with her computer. Her friends told her about Feigin, who was known for fixing computers and she left her computer with him over the night of July 4. S he picked her computer up the next day and went on her way.
When the woman got home she noticed that anytime she got near her computer, the light on her webcam went on. She also noticed that her laptop’s battery was running down faster than it was before she had her computer repaired.
The girl took her computer to a friend of hers who found software Feigin had installed while “fixing” her computer. Web Cam Spy Hacker is software allegedly developed by Feigin, which he apparently tried to market as a way for parents to spy on babysitters. The software didn’t catch on (VNUnet reports it only sold about 10 copies) and so, Feigin began using it, along with Log Me In, as a way to get his jollies. Police found 20,000 of Craig’s pictures stored on an Eastern European sever.
The student has been charged with modifying computer data and disrupting or denying computer system services, but it is still unclear as to whether or not Feigin was selling the pictures. The police have also learned that there could be 8 or 9 more women that have fallen victim to Feigin’s software.
My Account
Register Now
Log In
Search
Check outgroups
reporters
regions
tags
Log InUsername
Password
Forgot login info? Remember me
Front Page
Latest
news
World
US
Politics
Opinion
Business
Media & Tech
Sports
Arts & Culture
Health & Science
Lifestyle
info
About
Blog
FAQ
News: Media & Tech
Marisel Garcia Caught in Webcam Spy Hacker Craig Feigin Case
by Ground Report August 05, 2008
Marisel Garcia is one of eight or nine women in the Gainesville, Florida who is a victim of a Webcam Spy Hacker voyeurism scandal, orchestrated by Craig Feigin.
Craig Feigin, a computer programmer, worked on Marisel Garcia's computer to fix her laptop. When she got her machine back from Feigin, it had a slew of other problems so she brought it to another area repair man. One of the new problems was that the computer's built-in camera light came on every time she was near the machine.
When Marisel Garcia got her computer back, she learned that Craig Feigin had installed a program called Webcam Spy Hacker that was using her computer's camera to take pictures of her and send them to a Web server. Apparently Feigin had 20,000 photos of Garcia and her friends, in some of which Garcia was not fully clothed.
Craig Feigin was arrested and held on $20,000 bail after he admitted to rigging Marisel Garcia's computer, and other women's computers, with Webcam Spy Hacker. Under Florida law, he could be charged with a felony and face jail time.
Source: Ars Technica
Tags: Webcam Spy Hacker , Marisel Garcia , Feigin
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License.
Rate It: 1 2 3 4 5
Post a Comment
Name
Website (optional)
Comment
Type the two words:Type what you hear:Incorrect. Try again.
Commentssally smith posted 10 minutes ago:
this story is completly untrue, try chekcing your facts from the real source first. Its unfortunate how the media twists a story into something people want hear. Ive worked in the media for 10 years, its also unfortunate that because of this an a hidden agenda of an individual an innocent mas life is being ruined and humiliated