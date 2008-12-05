Trending

Obama Does Not Use a Zune

Yesterday a couple (okay, a lot) of blogs reported that President-elect Barack Obama was a Zune man. All hell broke loose.

Philadelphia City Paper’s Neal Santos was exercising at the gym on Tuesday morning when (to his delight) Barack Obama walked in and, wait for it, hopped onto the machine right next to his. His blog post details how Obama watched Obama on CNN and how he perspired while on the machine (shocker), however one detail that caught the attention of readers, was that Santos reported Obama was listening to his Zune.

For months we’ve known that the democratic presidential and vice presidential candidates use Macs and iPods. For months we’ve been hearing Apple fans parade around the fact that these two men use Macs and iPods but for one day this week, Probama Apple fans saw red. Seriously. The Guardian reports that one commenter on Engadget even demanded his vote back.

The Zune being a minor detail in Santos’ starstruck blog post, he likely didn’t expect it to turn into the storm in a teacup that it did. He posted an update clarifying that he was sure he saw Obama take out an MP3 player with his left hand and he was just sure it was a Zune, however, he wasn’t sure it the Zune belonged to Obama. He also covered all his bases by saying it might not have been a Zune at all.

“It had a dark case protecting it and from what I saw, he was using a Zune. I’ve seen a Zune in action. I know what it looks like. But no matter how sure I am, there will always be the possibility that he uses some other device.”

While it’s a little interesting we didn’t think it was news. That is until an Obama spokesperson felt the need to set the record straight, telling the world that Obama was an iPod user. Is it really so bad to be associated with a Zune? Geez. In other news, there is still a war on.

  • sharksman 06 December 2008 01:16
    So Obama likes overpriced stuff .. yeeeeeeyyy
  • Hellcatm 06 December 2008 01:25
    Who cares if he uses an Ipod or a Zune. These people who get pissed off over stupid things should grow up. Everyone is getting pissed off over something about Obama "he's not hiring enough minorities...waaaaaa", "he's using a Zune...waaaaa". Its sick people can be so dumb.
  • Pei-chen 06 December 2008 01:33
    Hopefully he isn't all talk/look without substances.
  • Hitokage 06 December 2008 01:42
    I guess the next top story will be if Obama craps out apple pie and has married the American Flag at least once.

    Come on now, who cares what he uses?
  • Hellbound 06 December 2008 02:07
    I don't care what he uses. That socialist pig is going to ruin this country anyways. Much like the Clinton's did in the 90's by essentially mandating banks to give out home loans to low income families, which is the main reason we are in this financial sink hole right now...
  • hellwig 06 December 2008 02:16
    Obama uses a Macbook right? Why/how would he use a Zune with a Mac? Besides, maybe the Zune was purchased for him by White-house security. I know many government institutions force employees to use company/government property such as phones, PDA's, etc.. so that they can be confiscated and examined at any time without any just cause. Works for normal people it should work for the president.

    On the other side, I can believe mac morons (not all mac users, just the morons) would get in a fit over the type of player he uses. I mean, it was a Zune, not a Zen Player, sheesh.
  • tipoo 06 December 2008 02:29
    HellcatmWho cares if he uses an Ipod or a Zune. These people who get pissed off over stupid things should grow up.

    i completely agree, the guy who demanded his vote back was a complete retard.

  • ravenware 06 December 2008 03:19
    I am sorry but how the hell is any of this news?

    Anyway f**k the ipod and its non drag and drop ability!
    Its all about the Zen!
  • 06 December 2008 04:55
    The person that requested their vote back probably know that can't happen. I suggest that we try to honor his request to the best of our abilities. Since we can't take that vote back I think the next closest thing would be to make sure he never votes again. It's the least we can do for him and our country.
  • deltatux 06 December 2008 05:40
    OMGz ... Obama uses Zune ... M$ gonna takes overz the world! OH NOEZ!!

    Ah, can it, as much as I despise Microsoft (minus the XBOX 360), Obama has every right to use a Zune if he so choose to. What happened to America being the land of the Free? Geez, just calm down. The world's not gonna crumble because there's one less iPod user.
