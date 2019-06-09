Apex Legends: Season 2 Info, Battle Pass, and Everything You Need to Know

Watch out, Fortnite -- there's a new battle royale king in town. EA's Apex Legends is one of the hottest online shooters out there right now, and it's only gotten bigger and better since it first launched in February.

The latest game from Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legends stands out from the likes of PUBG and Fortnite by focusing on team play and delivering a variety of playable characters that each have unique abilities.

Whether you’re a battle royale vet looking for something new or just want to see what the hype is all about, here’s everything you need to know about Apex Legends.

What is Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale first-person shooter from Respawn and Electronic Arts in which teams compete to be the last squad standing. You can download it for free right now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

What makes Apex Legends different from other battle royale games like Fortnite?

You’ll still be dropping onto an island and scavenging for gear, but Apex Legends stands out from the battle royale pack in a few ways. For one, the game is entirely team based -- there’s no solo mode for you lone wolves out there. Every match consists of 20 teams of three battling to be the last group remaining, and the game offers a ton of in-game tools for communicating enemy and weapon locations even if you don’t have a mic handy.



Apex Legends is also unique in that it offers eight distinct Legends (or characters), each with their own unique abilities and special moves. For example, Wraith is a ninja-like soldier who can go invisible and create portals, while Gibraltar is a walking tank that can protect his teammates with an energy shield. This makes Apex Legends more akin to a hero shooter such as Overwatch, as you and your squad will have to think carefully about picking a team whose abilities complement one another.

Fittingly, Respawn’s new shooter is also made unique by the fact that characters can, well, respawn. When a player dies, they’ll drop a Respawn Beacon, which a teammate can pick up and bring to a respawn station to bring them back into the fight. This further separates Apex Legends from the rest of the battle royale crop, and truly drives home how important teamwork is in this game.

What characters can I play as?

Apex Legends currently has 10 playable Legends: the soldier Bangalore, the tech-focused Bloodhound; the toxic bomb-wielding Caustic; the heavily shielded Gibraltar, the medic Lifeline, the hologram-wielding Mirage, the robotic scout Pathfinder; the teleporting Wraith; the fast moving Octane; and electric defensive expert Wattson. All of the game’s characters come unlocked aside from Caustic, Mirage, Octane and Wattson who can be unlocked with either Coins or Legend Tokens (more on those later).



Considering that Respawn plans to support the game over a long period of time, it’s safe to assume we’ll see more Legends show up eventually.

When does Apex Legends Season 2 start?



Season 2, dubbed Battle Charge, starts July 2 and will include a brand new character, Wattson, along with a new and improved Battle Pass, ranked matches and a unique new mode.



What's new in Apex Legends Season 2?

The new legend, Wattson, is a defensive character that uses electrifying barriers to that can create artificial choke points almost anywhere on the map. Her Ultimate involves her dropping a pylon that actually blocks out all-incoming artillery or ordinance.

Season 2 will also introduced Apex Legends first new mode, Ranked 1.0, will silo players into specific tiers based on their skill level. At the end of each season, players will earn unique rewards depending on where they stand.

The newest weapon, the L-Star, a devastating energy machine gun, can chew through opponents with ease and has enough concussive force to blow open doors. It can only be obtained through care package drops and has limited ammo.

Season 2 also kicks off Apex Legends latest event, The legendary Hunt, which pits the best Apex Legends players in a special mode reserved for players who place in the top 5 of their previous matches in order to win some Legendary gear.

What kinds of microtransactions and in-game currencies are there?

As a free-to-play game, Apex Legends has a variety of in-game currencies that you can both earn as well as spend real money on. However, it’s important to note that all of Apex’s unlockables are cosmetic-based, so there’s no way to pay real money to get an in-game advantage.



The game has three main in-game currencies: Apex Coins, Legend Tokens, and Crafting Metals. Apex Coins are the game’s premium currency and can be used to buy Apex Packs (the game’s version of loot boxes), Legends and shop items such as character and weapon skins.



Legend Tokens are earned by leveling up in-game, and can be used to purchase Legends. Crafting Metals are found in Apex Packs, and can be combined to craft things such as weapon and character skins. In Season 2, crafting metals will be easier to earn in order to create legendary skins.

Does Apex Legends play like Titanfall?

Despite being a Respawn game and being set in the same universe, Apex Legends is a very distinct experience from Titanfall. The first and most obvious difference is that there are no Titans, the lumbering, powerful mechs that players can pilot in the Titanfall series. Secondly, many of Titanfall’s movement mechanics, such as wallrunning, aren’t present here.



That being said, it quickly becomes apparent that Apex is a Respawn game. Running, sliding, climbing and shooting simply feel fluid and satisfying in a similar way that Titanfall does, and the game’s myriad of unique player abilities, from smoke bombs to invisibility, bring Respawn’s previous shooter to mind.

How can I get better at Apex Legends?

Like most battle royale titles, Apex Legends has a bit of a learning curve, and it can be easy to get discouraged when you're dying quickly during your first few matches. Fret not, we're here to help. Here are our latest Apex Legends guides, whether you're looking for general tips or are trying to figure out the best characters and weapons to use:

Image Credit: EA