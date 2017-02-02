Where to Watch the Super Bowl Online

If you don't have cable, you might think your only options for watching the Super Bowl are to hit up an overcrowded bar or use a shifty secondhand-streaming website.

Fortunately, the year's most anticipated football game has become pretty easy to watch on just about any device imaginable. There are some perfectly legal -- and even free -- ways to tune in to Super Bowl LI without a cable subscription.

(Image credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Android, iOS, Streaming Media Players, Computers - Fox Sports Go (Free)

Your best option for watching the game for free is the Fox Sports Go app or website, which is streaming an entire day of Super Bowl-related entertainment leading up to and including the big Patriots-Falcons showdown. Kicking off at 11 AM EST on Sunday (Feb. 5), Fox's livestream will include pregame coverage, the Lady Gaga halftime show and the Super Bowl itself.



While Fox Sports Go usually requires a cable or satellite subscription, Fox will be suspending that requirement just for Super Bowl Sunday. You can stream the whole event for free.

On Verizon Smartphones - NFL Mobile (Free app, Verizon subscription required)

Just because you're traveling doesn't mean you can't tune in to Super Bowl LI. The NFL Mobile app (iOS, Android) is another option for the Super Bowl on smartphones, and, while the app itself is free, only Verizon customers can use it to watch the big game.

While the service used to cost an additional $5, it's now free for all Verizon smartphone customers.

Over the Air

Provided you can get a good signal, you can also hook up a digital antenna to your TV, and watch the game that way, too. Here are our favorite HDTV antennas.