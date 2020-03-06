Ready to cut the cable cord, but refuse to drop live TV? A Sling TV free trial might be what you need, providing a way to try out the service for 7 days at no cost.

Oh, and right now Sling's upped its trial to 9 days, and even opened it up to returning customers, with full details here. Plus, if you subscribe to a 2-month prepay plan, you get a free Fire TV Stick, with the deal linked here.

One of the best streaming services, Sling starts at $30 a month and gives you access to programming as far-ranging as ESPN and CNN. It also offers local broadcast networks in certain regions. And you can sign up for additional channels like HBO and Showtime. For more details about the service, read our Sling TV review.

The best streaming devices

Cut the cord: How to ditch cable TV for good

Try Sling TV: Sling TV offers access to top cable networks such as ESPN, TNT, AMC and USA, with packages starting at just $20 a month. View Deal

If you have a Roku device, you don't even need to go through the below steps of setting up a trial account and entering your payment information. The "new Sling experience" gives Roku users a "browse as guest" option that allows them into the Sling TV interface, where you can view "ribbons of content" from the My TV section.

While Sling TV doesn’t come with every channel you might desire — it has more than 50 channels when you subscribe to both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, and some more options for an additional fee — you might like what you find. Make sure you check out our guide to Sling TV's channels and packages.

Sling TV free trial: How to sign up

Unfortunately, Sling has made it nearly impossible to sign up for a free trial through the web if they aren't running a special promotion.

But it's easy to get the Sling TV free trial if you sign up through the app on a compatible platform:

Amazon Fire TV devices

Android tablets and smartphones

Android TV

Apple TV

iOS devices

LG TV Smart TVs

Roku

Samsung Smart TVs

Xbox One

1. Download the Sling TV app on any of those devices.

2. Open the app

3. Click the button that says Watch Now 7 Days Free

4. Enter your payment information. Note: Your credit card will be charged at the end of the 7 day free trial.

If Sling is running a free trial promotion, which they often do at times like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, then follow these steps to sign up:

1. On Sling.com, click the big blue box under the header image that says, "Watch Now 7 Days Free." It may also say "Get This Offer."

2. Enter your email address, a new password and click Register.

3. Select a service package. Your options are Sling's Orange, Blue, or Orange-and-Blue combo pack. Here's a rundown of Sling Orange vs Blue. Note the price differences: Orange gives you 30 channels for $30 a month, Blue packs 45 channels in for $30 per month, and the combo, which offers more than 50 channels, will run you $45 per month.

4. Now, scroll through the extra channel options are. Here, you can choose whether to get more channels for an additional fee, like Epix, CMT, and others. You can also choose to sign up for HBO and Showtime. Additionally, Sling lets you choose to add 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage when selecting extras. When you're ready, click Continue.

5. Enter your credit card and move on. If I were you, I'd set a reminder that reads "Make sure you want to pay for Sling," set to the date and time listed at the top of this page. After that point in time, Sling will begin charging your credit card automatically.

At long last, you've made it through the subscription process and you're ready to start watching content. If you're on a computer, Sling TV can either be used in Chrome, or you'll want to download its app to your machine. If you prefer to watch it on the Apple TV or another device, just download the app from the gadget's app store and input your credentials. If you decide you don't want to continue the free trial, here's info on how to cancel Sling.