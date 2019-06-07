Galaxy Note 10 Leaked From Every Angle in New Renders

(Image credit: Onleaks/91mobiles)

Here’s the first complete look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, using allegedly real CAD model dimensions.

The high resolution images and video make it look quite pretty, with a triple-sensor camera module that is almost flush with the phone’s back (it only protrudes 0.4 millimeters). There are no details about the camera, though.

Update: The Galaxy Note 10 Pro has leaked as well in new renders.

Published by Indian tech blog 91Mobiles in collaboration with the always reliable rumormonger @onleaks, the renders also show a centered punch hole camera on the 6.3-inch, 3,040 x 1440-pixel Dynamic AMOLED panel that supports the HDR10+ high dynamic color range standard. The screen has curved edges and minimal symmetrical bezels on the top and bottom.

(Image credit: Onleaks/91mobiles)

The renders also show that the phone lacks elements that had been standard in all Samsung phones until now: there’s no Bixby AI assistant button (good!) and no 3.5-mm stereo minijack (bad!).

The right side of the Note 10 is clean while the left side has the power and volume buttons. On the bottom there’s the speaker grill, a USB-C port with possible 45W fast charging support, and the S-Pen holder.

(Image credit: Onleaks/91mobiles)

According to previous rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will hold up to 12 gigabytes of RAM and run on the Exynos 9820 outside of the US and Snapdragon 855 in the US.

There are also reports of a larger Galaxy Note Pro, with a 6.75-inch display and four camera sensors. Both phones should be unveiled in August. The Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly cost between $1,100 and $1,200, based on the very latest rumors, which would be $100 more than the Galaxy Note 9. But there's also a more affordable model that should be on the way, just like the Galaxy S10e in the Galaxy S10 lineup.

Stay up to date on all of the latest news and leaks with our Galaxy Note 10 rumor hub.