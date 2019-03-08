The Best Galaxy S10 Accessories
Top Add-Ons for Your Galaxy S10
Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup comes packed with features, from camera improvements to a Wireless PowerShare capability that lets you charge other devices from your S10. But there are only so many features you can pack into a smartphone, even one as big as the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus.
To unlock the full potential of your Galaxy S10, which is now in stores, you need the right accessories to go with it. We've already rounded up some of the best cases of the Galaxy S10, but here are the charging accessories, audio gear and other add-ons that can extend the S10's capabilities.
Samsung Galaxy Buds
Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods, the Galaxy Buds are actually a much needed rebrand sequel to last year's Gear IconX wireless earbuds. Since they pair painlessly to any Galaxy without requiring any Bluetooth calisthenics, they make for a great choice to go with your S10. Since the Galaxy Buds' case can charge wirelessly, popping that case on the back of your S10 for a Wireless PowerShare juice-up is no problem. Take that, AirPods.
Anker Fast Wireless Charger
Like other recent Galaxy S entries, the S10 and S10 Plus support wireless charging. But since Samsung doesn't pack a wireless charging pad in the box, you'll have to pick one up on your own. The $26 Anker Fast Wireless Charger is a smart option, since it offers more charging power than Samsung's own pad (10W versus 9W) while selling for a third of the price.
Whitestone Galaxy S10 Screen Protector for Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader
You may have read that the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus have a bit of a problem with screen protectors, as the phones' in-display ultrasonic fingerprint readers won't work with all protectors. That's not a problem with the Whitestone Dome Glass S10 screen protector, which is a "liquid adhesive" tempered-glass shield designed to work with Samsung's latest phones. If you want to keep your Galaxy Infinity O display pristine andenjoy one of your phone's most impressive features, this is a good option — unless you want to stick with the screen protector Samsung is now including with the S10.
Libratone Q Adapt In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones
The Galaxy S10 retains a headphones jack, an increasingly scarce feature on today's top handsets. But that doesn't mean you should forgo taking advantage of premium audio through your S10's USB Type-C port. The $119 Libratone Q Adapt noise-cancelling earbuds come highly rated for great sound and effective noise cancellation. And unlike other wired, noise-cancelling headphones, the Libratones tap into power through the USB port on your phone, so they don't need to be charged.
Energizer Ultimate 1000 Series 10W Wireless Charging Power Bank
The Galaxy S10 Plus lasts a long time on a charge — more than 12.5 hours in our testing. But whether you have that phone and its 4,100-mAh battery or the Galaxy S10E and its more modest 3,100-mAh power pack, you can go even longer between charges. With the Energizer Ultimate 1000 Series, you can juice up your S10 with or without cables. At $49.99, it sells for about half the price of most other 10W wireless portable chargers.
Samsung EVO 512GB microSD Card
The Galaxy S10 lineup comes packed with storage, with each model offering 128GB to start. You can upgrade that to 1TB on the Galaxy S10 Plus — provided you've got $1,599 to throw around. A more economical way to boost your storage may be to take advantage of the microSD slot on the new phones and opt for a something like the Samsung EVO 512GB microSD card. For just $146, you're halfway to adding another 1TB of capacity.
iOttie Smartphone Car Mount
Driving and handling your phone at the same time is a definite no-no. A good car mount, like the $25 iOttie Easy One Touch car mount, can keep your Galaxy S10 in view for things like directions, while letting you focus on driving. iOttie's car mount features a telescopic arm and can pivot 225 degrees for optimal view. A universal mount means it can accomodate all three Galaxy S10 models.
iRag CRS1 Quick Charge Car Charger
Just because the Galaxy S10 can go a long time between charges doesn't mean you should pass up the chance to top off your phone's battery when you can. The iRag CRS1 lets you charge your S10 even when you're behind the wheel. The $14 car charger isn't a slowpoke, either: It can output between 8W and 36W, enough power to charge two phones at once at normal to fast-charging speed.
PopSocket Phone Grip
Not all hands are made for big phones like the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 or 6.4-inch S10 Plus. (And don't even get us started on the 6.7-inch Galaxy S10 5G coming out before the end of June.) The popular PopSockets smartphone nob/grip accessory helps with this problem, letting everybody enjoy the giant screen of your Galaxy phone in one paw comfortably and confidently.
Totallee Thin Case
We've highlighted a dozen top Galaxy S10 cases elsewhere, but in case you don't want to add extra bulk when protecting your new phone, consider a thin case to preserve your S10's distinctive look and feel. The Totallee Thin Case is a tiny 0.02 inches thick and adds no branding or logos to your phone. With Black and Frosted Clear options, these $28 cases are really simple and really minimal.
