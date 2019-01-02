Nokia 9 and Its Five Killer Cameras Leaked in New Video

Nokia’s five-camera phone has been given the name of the Nokia 9 PureView, according to new information from unofficial sources.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Leaks from notable tipster Evan Blass and tech website MySmart Price show the finished handset in images and a promotional video.

The PureView is notable for one major reason: a five Zeiss-lensed camera array, arranged with a flash and another piece of imaging tech, such as a range finder, in a hexagonal pattern on the back.

MORE: CES 2019 Preview: 6 Biggest Trends to Watch

The benefits of having this many lenses, the promotional material states, is to take up to five photos simultaneously, capture ten times the standard amount of light in low-light photos, and to use the Google Photos app to refocus images and play with the depth of field settings once you’ve already taken the shot.

(Image credit: Onleaks/91Mobiles)

Beneath the phone’s 5.99-inch 2K HDR10 display, there will be an in-screen fingerprint reader, as well as a Snapdragon 845 chip, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The operating system will be Android Pie, running in its unmodified Android One variant. It also features wireless Qi charging too.

HMD Global, owner of the Nokia brand, partnered up with Zeiss last year, with the Nokia 8 smartphone being the first result of their team effort. The PureView name was previously used on Nokia’s Windows Phone models, but this was retired after the release of the Lumia 950 XL in 2015. The PureView name was bought by HMD in August 2018, but has up to now not been used on any of its products.



Previous rumous have indicated that a new Nokia phone may be released between January and February 2019. The Nokia 9 PureView could debut at CES 2019 or the company may wait to show it off in late February at Mobile World Congress.