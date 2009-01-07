Logitech Reveals Harmony 1100 RF Remote

Looking for a universal remote that compliments your amazing home theater setup that you brag to all of your friends about? Well, you don’t have bragging rights until you get the new Harmony 1100 remote.
The Logitech Harmony 1100 is the successor to the Harmony 1000, now offering a new sleek, black anodized aluminum casing and ability to customize the 3.5-inch touch-screen display with your own buttons and menus for certain conditions.
One of the biggest features added in the Harmony 1100 over the 1000 is the support for RF (Radio Frequency) based control instead of just standard IR (Infra-Red) based control. Like the previous 1000 model, and like other Harmony remotes, the Harmony 1100 continues to sync with your computer via USB utilizing the Harmony remote software, which gives users access to an extremely large database to aid in the configuration stages. Even the most oddball devices are in their database. I once purchased a couple of obscure oscillating pole-fans for the summer which came with remote controls, they too were in the Harmony remote database - needless to say I spent a lot of the summer using my thumb around the house.
The RF capability is a nice addition to the remote, and you can even purchase an RF extender separately from Logitech to boost the range. Some home automation systems come with RF based controls, so if you have such a system, the Harmony 1100 can be configured to turn on/off your lights, turn up/down the heat or air conditioning, etc – possibilities are pretty vast here. The RF capability may also attract the modding community - if it turns out to be possible, there could be custom firmware popping up within a year, although this is just a guess at this point.
Logitech plans to start shipping the device this February and its website currently has the MSRP listed at $499.00 – a little steep, but for someone who would enjoy it, price is not a factor. The Harmony 1100 should also be present at CES where we hope to get some hands-on time with it.
logitech's harmony 890 and 1000 used a RF technology called, "Z-Wave" to control devices with out line of sight.
Sounds like a cool device, but price is very very much a factor.
I'd love to give my mom one of those (wheelchair user), so she didn't need a remote for the wallplugs, one for the various tv and other things (that never quite worked as advertised), and all those other remotes she has. But at that price, it's just too expensive for replacing a bunch of remotes that are already multifunction ones.
I get your point, but there are many reasons for remotes - not only being lazy. Anyway, being lazy isn't a bad thing. If people weren't inclined to seek the easiest way to get a job done (and shifting channel on your tv is a job in this regard), we'd still be in the middle ages or so. Industrialization depends on people being lazy to invent something that enables them to actually be lazy. Compare it with batch scripts in old operating systems - they weren't nessecary for anything to work, but they made life just a tad easier. Remotes do a similar job. And a modern wscript is the equivalent of multifunction remote. And by now it's become something you need, not just something you want.
All good my friend.
The downside to 890 is the absolutely horrible cradle that you have to put it in to charge it - since it doesn't make good contact and ends up blinking and beeping over and over.
I really wish they'd made the One with RF since I think they finally "got it right" with that model. I may still get one and use an IR extender/repeater with it.
I too think PDA style remotes are a joke. I want to be able to feel the buttons and hold the thing in one hand while I use the other to hold my margarita. Perhaps they'll release an RF version of the One this year...
Cheers,
CList