Super-thin Speakers in LG's Curved OLED TV Explained

We first drooled over LG's 55 inch curved OLED TV during CES 2013 back in January. Besides being a gorgeous curved OLED display, the TV also has an edge thickness of just 4.3 mm. That's extremely thin if you think about it, which leads to the question: just how thin are the integrated speakers?

Kyocera reveals in LG's curvy OLED TV is Smart Sonic Sound, a new audio product that utilizes a piezoelectric actuator combined with a special film to create a piezo film speaker. This new speaker tech comes in three sizes: Large measuring 1.5 mm thin, Medium at 1 mm thin, and Small measuring at 0.7 mm thin. The tech not only yields thinner devices like HDTVs, smartphones and tablets, but supposedly enhances audio quality for a more realistic audio experience.

"The piezo actuator used in the new product was born from Kyocera’s proprietary fine ceramic material technology and lamination technology, combined with a special film," the company explains. "Smart Sonic Sound can create the same audio volume as conventional electromagnetic speakers in just a fraction of the width and weight. This allows for the speaker device to be built onto the front face of an end-product with ease ― contributing to flexibility and enhancements in end-product designs."

Kyocera says that the directional projection of sound waves, or directivity, is more balanced than a conventional speaker as the piezo actuator and film create sound through vibrations. This means that sound quality and volume are actually delivered at near equal levels within a 180 degree range. That said, Smart Sonic Sound is supposedly capable of reproducing delicate and minute sounds with greater clarity such a raindrops and background effects.

"Electromagnetic speakers use the repulsion force of magnetic fields created between the magnet and coil to produce sound, which is achieved through the use of rare earth elements such as neodymium," the company explains. "Conversely, the core component in the Smart Sonic Sound is made of a piezo actuator (fine ceramics) and resins, so the new product eliminates the use of rare earths."

Smart Sonic Sound is actually the second "Smart Sonic" product released by Kyocera. The company introduced Smart Sonic Receiver back in 2012 for smartphones sold in Japanese and North American markets. This tech uses a ceramic actuator to send vibrations via tissue conduction and traditional air conduction through display screens without the need for a traditional earpiece or loudspeaker. The new Smart Sonic Sound uses the same base technology, but with a different method to amplify air conduction.

"The new product is based on the company’s long history of pioneering fine ceramic technology and utilizes a piezoelectric actuator combined with a special film to create a piezo film speaker," the company states. "Its low directivity characteristics broaden the sound projection range, providing 180-degree sound quality and bringing delicate and minute sounds to life."

The Large Smart Sonic Sound speaker measures 70 x 110 x 1.5 mm, weighs 23g, and has a frequency range of 200 Hz to 20 kHz. The Medium model measures 35 x 65 x 1.0 mm, weighs 7g, and has a frequency range of 500 Hz to 20 kHz. The Small version measures just 19.6 x 27.5 x 0.7 mm, weighs 1g, and has a frequency of 600 Hz to 20 kHz.

