Here’s One More Reason to Get AirPods for iPhone X

If you're an Apple AirPods owner, or you're thinking of getting them, you'll be happy to know the case that houses your earbuds can do more than charge them.

Some Reddit users have discovered that when you take out the AirPods from the case and leave the flap open, the case can act as a stand for your iPhone X.

As you can see in the picture above, the case has a perfect pitch when it's open. And when you place the iPhone X atop the case's flap, it'll sit up for you to use the device at a comfortable angle. BGR earlier reported on the Reddit post.

Apple released the AirPods last year before the iPhone X was even announced. Based on our AirPods review, we believe they're among the best wireless earbuds on the market. And thanks to their Apple W1 chip, they can connect to an iPhone with ease. The wireless earbuds are also intelligent enough to know when they're in your ear and come with a microphone so you can use them for making calls and chatting with Siri.

What's unclear, however, is whether the iPhone X stand function was intentional or not.

Apple, of course, has a long history of thinking about every last detail in its designs. Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs famously believed that interior designs on components and other features users might never see were just as important as a device's external aesthetics. Apple design guru Jony Ive, who learned a lot from Jobs, has the same philosophy.

So, it's technically possible that Ive and his team might have thought about the iPhone X when they created the AirPods case and decided that it could be used as a stand for the company's future handset. It's also possible it was a happy coincidence that makes the AirPods case all the more functional.

Either way, if you're an iPhone X owner, the stand functionality is just one more reason buying Apple's AirPods is a good idea.