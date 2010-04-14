Steve Jobs on Support for iPhone 2G: ''Sorry, No.''

Are you still running an original iPhone with its aluminum casing? It's been a worthy companion over the years, hasn't it? Even without 3G or GPS or compass, it still runs nearly everything that the latest iPhone 3GS does – but that's about to come to an end.
An iPhone owner by the name of Niko emailed Steve Jobs about it, and he received a reply from the Apple CEO in a direct fashion with a disappointing response.
The email sent to Steve Jobs read, "Hey Steve! Is Apple supporting/updating the iPhone 2G in the Future?"
Steve Jobs replied, "Sorry, no."
Unless some hackers find a way to force the iPhone OS 4.0 to play nice with the original iPhone model, it could be the end of the line for the very early adopters. It's been a good three year ride though.
Seriously, stop whining. In the cellular phone market, it's remarkable to see consistent support and updates for as long as 3 years.
You still see HTC providing updates to the older Windows Mobile OS, that is the difference.
For someone as famous as he, not to mention he's the CEO of an important company and is likely very busy, to at least respond is pretty impressive, and very unusual.
I can't run Windows NT derivatives on my original PC, or even PC/AT! I don't think my Pentium has enough memory either. My i815 based Tualatin can't cut it either, since the chipset doesn't support more than 512 MB of memory.
It's how things are. Apple designed the original iPhone to do what it did at that time. They didn't have the time, and probably wouldn't have had a competitive product if they made it do what they want today (it would have been even more expensive, even if it were possible). So, they probably have the choice of either limiting what their OS could do, or letting go of old hardware support so they could do what they really want. If I were an Apple customer, I'd want the latter.
I'm not an Apple fan (I only have antique Apples), but, I'm impressed Jobs actually responded, however terse, and I don't think Apple is necessarily doing their customers a disservice by choosing progression over compatibility in this case.