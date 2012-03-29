Trending

How to: Put an iPad to work, in the car

Here are 9 ways to help you get efficient use out of your tablet while you're traveling by car.

Wireless Keyboard

If you’re typing anything more involved than a Web address forget about the iPad’s on-screen keyboard. So, when I travel with my iPad, I bring along Verbatims’ $50 Wireless Bluetooth Mobile Keyboard.

It is smaller than most paperback books, weighs less than 10 ounces and folds open to reveal full-size keys. Its space bar is awkwardly split, but the keyboard works well. It comes with a padded case and offers a full set of keys plus ones for playing multimedia, adjusting the pad’s volume and its brightness.

There’s no software to load, but the Verbatim keyboard requires a pair of AAA batteries. It works like a charm with an iPad as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab, Motorola’s Xoom and any tablet that has an HID-based Bluetooth system.

 

It works perfectly sitting on a lap or on the fold-down door of my car’s glove box, making it the passenger’s best friend.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • xxplosiv88 29 March 2012 17:02
    Goodbye wholesome family roadtrips. BUT, also goodbye to "Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?". Something I'm sure I'll appreciate when I have kids
    Reply
  • 29 March 2012 22:31
    ...or you can leave the damn thing in the trunk, until you have arrived at your destination.
    Reply
  • 06 April 2012 11:12
    Hey its really fantastic idea to carry ipad in cars.
    Reply