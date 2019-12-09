How to Use AirPods: Tips, Tricks and General Instructions

How to connect AirPods to a MacBook

How to connect AirPods to a MacBook

Yes, AirPods are made to be paired with a waiting iPhone. However, there are times when you want to watch movies or music videos on a bigger display, you'll want to connect your AirPods to your MacBook. Have no fear, as this guide will get you set up in no time.

Here's how to connect AirPods to a MacBook, including the latest MacBook Pro.

(Image credit: AirPods with MacBook. Credit: Shaun Lucas / Tom's Guide)

If you didn't pair your AirPods to your iPhone first, there are a few steps you'll have to follow to connect them to your MacBook.

1. Open the AirPods case.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Press and hold the pairing button on the back of the case.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Go to the Apple Menu and click System Preferences.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Click Bluetooth.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Select AirPods from the list and hit Pair.

(Image credit: Future)

And now your AirPods are connected to your MacBook.