Do Handheld Scanners Really Work?

DocScan App

DocScan is a simple budget option for scanning on iPhone and iPad that still has a fair range of features. There’s a free version that has all the scanning features but only lets you save five documents with up to two pages in (as JPEGs, PDFs or ZIP files of images); you can upgrade for $2.99 to get more export options including Dropbox, EverNote, SkyDrive, Dropbox, Box, Google Docs, iBook and WebDAV access.

Even the free version of DocScan can scan multiple pages to a PDF, just not very many of them

Most of the main screen is devoted to a colourful logo with the buttons to scan or open existing scans tucked away at the bottom. When you find them, scanning is straightforward; unusually you can switch to the forward-facing camera, if you want to scan yourself for some reason. More usefully, DocScan does a usually good job of autofocusing.

Mark the edges or tell DocScan a page is crumpled rather than flat.

Again, there are buttons to quickly select the whole document or let DocScan try to find the edges of the page (which it isn’t always good at). There’s also a setting to deal with paper that doesn’t lie flat, like a page in a hardback book.

Change brightness, contrast and even the aspect ratio of the page

There are more editing options when you get the final scan; most scanning apps make these adjustments automatically but it can be useful to have this level of control. As well as changing the brightness and contrast, you can change the aspect ratio of the page – handy if the image was distorted or is easier to read if you compress it slightly. You can also pick a pen colour and annotate your scans.