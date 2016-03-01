Google Finally Selling Cardboard VR Directly for $15

Are you jonesing to try out virtual reality, but don't want to spend an arm and leg? Well, you're in luck. You can now purchase a $15 Google Cardboard VR headset directly from the company's web store. If you're feeling generous, you can buy 2 for $25.

If you're looking for something a little more focused, you can pick up the Mattel View-Master VR Starter Pack for $29.99. A kid-friendly take on VR, the View-Master is made from bright red, durable plastic and works with all Cardboard-compatible apps. There's also the $14.99 Goggle Tech C1-Glass VR-Viewer, which easily attaches to the bottom of your smartphone for an on-the-go experience.



While affordable, third-party Cardboard headsets have been available for a while, this is the first time Google has offered its own options.

Google's decision to offer Cardboard directly to mainstream consumers could signal a big push into the mobile VR market for the search giant. The company is rumored to be developing a direct competitor to Samsung's Gear VR, as well as a self-contained system that won't need a smartphone to do the heavy lifting.



Google isn't the only company vying for mobile VR dominance. Samsung is promising a free Gear VR with every Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge pre-order, and LG and Alcatel are entering the space with their own headsets. Hopefully Google will shed a little more light on its VR strategy at the upcoming Google I/O conference.



