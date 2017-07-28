Galaxy S8 Active Specs Leaked: Here's What You Get

Samsung is said to be working on a new Galaxy S8 Active that could be launching soon. And now its specs have leaked, suggesting its launch is imminent.

(Image credit: Weibo/Android Headlines)

A Weibo user has leaked images of what the person says show all of the specs coming to the Galaxy S8 Active. According to Android Headlines, which earlier reported on the images, the person obtained both promotional material and flyers on Samsung's upcoming smartphone.

In one of the images, all of the Galaxy S8 Active's specs are revealed. They include a 5.8-inch screen protected by Gorilla Glass 5, as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Galaxy S8 Active will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, according to the images, and will have a 12-megapixel rear camera. You'll find an 8-megapixel shooter on the front.

The Galaxy S8 Active, which will run on Android 7.0 Nougat, will have a 4,000mAh battery with "fast wireless charging," according to the leaked images.

Since the Galaxy S8 Active is designed for those who are active and might be more prone to dropping and causing damage to the device, it comes with IP68 protection for water and particle intrusion, and has a MIL-STD-810G rating for ruggedness.

The leaked specs also include some images of the Galaxy S8 Active. Following earlier rumors, the Galaxy S8 Active will indeed take some design cues from the Galaxy S8 and use the "Infinity edge display," eliminating the physical home button. However, the Galaxy S8 Active, which has reinforced edges for protection, won't ship with a curved screen like its predecessor.

Interestingly, Samsung is adding Bixby to the Galaxy S8 Active, suggesting the virtual personal assistant will find its way to most, if not all, high-end Samsung handsets in the coming months.

Of course, it's impossible to say for sure that the product details leaked by the Weibo user are real, but they certainly appear to be legitimate. And considering Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S8 Active any day now, it's even more likely what we're seeing here is what's coming to the company's next handset.