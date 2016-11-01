Galaxy S7 Edge Gets Beautiful Blue iPhone 7 Should Have Had

Editors' Note: Updated at 8 p.m. ET with information on U.S. availability.

The Galaxy S7 Edge is getting one of the best features of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. No, not the S Pen, although that would be nice. Instead, Samsung is gracing the phone with a Coral Blue color option that really makes the handset pop. And best of all, the eye-catching new color will be available in the U.S. soon.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Right up until launch, the iPhone 7 was rumored to offer a new deep blue color option, but Apple instead opted to offer two black hues, one matte and one jet black.

As it turns out, the jet black option has been wildly popular, and Apple has had trouble keeping it in stock. However, that glossy phone shows finer scratches more easily.

The Blue Coral S7 and S7 Edge will be available in Taiwan at first, but U.S. shoppers will soon be able to get their hands on the new color, at least for the S7 Edge. Samsung confirmed tonight (Oct. 31) that the Blue Coral color option will be available before the end of 2017 at major U.S. carriers.



The S7 Edge remains one of our top-rated phones, thanks to its excellent camera. Now we'll see if a fresh coat of paint will lure shoppers away from the iPhone 7 Plus.