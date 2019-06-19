Galaxy Note 10 Launch Reportedly Set for Aug. 7 with Surprise Feature

We’ve suspected for a while that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 would be appearing at some point in August. While Samsung itself has been keeping quiet, there's now a convincing report of the official launch date.

Plus, there could be a surprise new feature in store that replaces the speaker.

Coming from ‘people familiar with the company’s plans’ who spoke to CNET, the Note 10 launch will reportedly take place on August 7 at the Barclays Center arena in Brooklyn, NYC. Samsung fans will likely recognize this as the same venue that was chosen for the reveal of the Galaxy Note 9, so it’s not unreasonable that Samsung would feel like returning to to the same venue to show off the next generation.

It was recently suggested by ETNews that the Galaxy Note launch day would be August 10. However, some dismissed that report because it would have placed the launch event on a Saturday.

A tweet from Evan Blass, a more reliable smartphone news leaker, showed that an internal launch timeline belonging to Verizon pointed to a late August release date for the Note 10, meaning it wouldn’t contradict the CNET rumor if the 7th was for the reveal only.

The most recent rumor is about the addition of Sound on Display to the Galaxy Note 10, which would replace the normal speaker grille with a vibrating screen, similar to how the Crystal Sound OLED display on the LG G8 works. On the LG phone, this tech worked far better for phone calls than for music. So we're hoping Samsung's implementation will be better.

Samsung is reportedy forking the Galaxy Note line into two versions: the standard 6.3-inch Note 10 and the larger 6.75-inch Note 10 Pro. The latter would have a quad rear camera array and both phones would have a center punch hole on the front screen. Samsung is reportedly working on technology that would place the selfie camera under the front display, but that will likely come to a later phone.

If you want to keep up with all the recent news and leaks for this phone, check out our Galaxy Note 10 page for regular updates.