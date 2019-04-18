Killer Deal: Save $100 on Apple Watch 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the best smartwatch for budget conscious Apple fans. Sure, it's over a year old, but it easily outperforms much of the competition and for a limited time it's also on sale.



Walmart is once again offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've ever seen.





Apple Watch Series 3 Deals at Walmart

If you don't mind a refurbished device, Walmart has the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 Smartwatch (GPS/38mm) on sale for $179. Although that's $100 off its list price, Walmart is offering a new Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm for $199. So the refurb deal only saves you $20, in which case we'd just recommend opting for the new model.

In addition to the Series 3 (GPS) 38mm, Walmart also has the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm for $229 ($80 off). Both watches are at their cheapest price ever (tying the best Black Friday deal we saw for these watches last year).

If you're not a fan of buying previous-gen devices, you can find some comfort in knowing that the biggest differences between the Apple Watch Series 3 vs. the Apple Watch Series 4 are a bigger display on the Series 4, faster processor, and EKG support. Otherwise, the Series 3 features an OLED Retina display with Force Touch, an optical heart rate sensor, water resistance, and watchOS 5 support. It's an excellent watch that's totally worth considering.



Alternatively, multiple models of the Apple Watch Series 4 are also currently on sale, but with more modest price cuts that range from $15 to $50 off.