The perfect gift for any occasion, a digital photo book can be customized for kids, grandparents, and everyone in between. Now that Cyber Monday deals are in full effect, we're rounding up the best photo book deals you can find.

Today's photo books are sleeker than ever with flexible tools and software that make creating them a cinch. While photo book services like Mixbook and Shutterfly usually have an active coupon that can be used to save money, we're making it easier than ever to find the best current deals by rounding them all up below.

Mixbook online prints: up to 55% off sitewide

From matte photo books to home decor festooned with your photos, Mixboox will take up to 55% off as part of its Cyber Monday sale. Just use coupon "CYBER19". Plus, get free shipping on all orders of $49 or more. Sale is valid through December 4. View Deal

Shutterfly: 50% off nearly everything

For Black Friday, Shutterfly says it's taking 50% off everything through Sunday with no coupon code. (If you use coupon code "TENFREE," though you can enjoy 10 to 20 free cards on top of your 50% savings.) Discounts include 50% off photo books, with 40 to 50% discounts on additional pages.View Deal

Snapfish: up to 50% off sitewide

Today only, Snapfish is taking up to 50% off sitewide via coupon code "CHEERS5019". Alternatively, use coupon "CHEER70BCCOC" to take up to 70% off books, cards, calendars, ornaments, and canvas. View Deal

Picaboo: Buy one photo book, get one free

Picaboo's BOGO offer applies to classic photo books and seamless lay flat books. Other items subject to the BOGO offer include calendars, mugs, ornaments, canvas, metal prints, cards, photo panels, notebooks, journals, and mouse pads. You'll need to use promo code "BOGOFRIDAY19" for this offer, which expires on Dec. 2.View Deal

Mpix: 25% off sitewide

Today only, Mpix is taking 25% off sitewide. It's one of the best deals we've seen from Mpix. View Deal