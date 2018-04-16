Apple Watch 2 Swollen? You Can Get a Free Fix

If you have a swollen Apple Watch Series 2, Apple will likely offer a free fix.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The folks over at Apple-tracking site MacRumors on Saturday (Apr. 14) uncovered a new service policy that will allow Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers to provide free service on Apple Watch Series 2 units. According to the document, Apple acknowledges that some Series 2 devices "may not power on or they may experience an expanded battery."

In those cases, the company wrote to its service providers, owners will be entitled to a free fix for up to three years after the purchase date.

According to MacRumors, Apple Watch owners have been complaining of an expanding battery and their smartwatches not turning on since 2015. This is the first time, however, that Apple has acknowledged the problem in a support document and said that it would offer a free service to fix the issue.

It's unclear what might be causing the battery to expand, and Apple doesn't shed light on it in the support document. However, users have commented that the batteries can swell and, when they do, the screen can pop off. It's unknown how widespread the problem is, but given Apple's decision to offer free repairs, it's large enough of an issue for the company to move forward with a fix.

According to the document, the free repairs are available solely on the Apple Watch Series 2 models, including Sport, Edition, Hermes, and Nike+. Even if your Apple Watch Series 2 is out of warranty, you can qualify for service, according to MacRumors.

In order to get your free fix, you can visit the Genius Bar at an Apple Store or visit an Apple Authorized Service Provider in your hometown. It's possible Apple will need to take the unit and fix it, so be ready to be without your Apple Watch for a short period of time.