Microsoft: No Gore or Sex in Windows Phone 7

Thursday Microsoft published the final version of its toolset and guidelines for developing Windows Phone 7 apps. The rules, located here in PDF format, seemingly take the same approach as Apple, making the platform restricted in regards to violence and sexual themes.

According to the guidelines, Microsoft will ban apps with images that are sexually suggestive or provocative (sexually provocative touching, bondage, masturbation, etc.), and with provocative images that reveal nipples, genitals, buttocks, or pubic hair. Apps also cannot depict or suggest prostitution, sexual fetishes, and more.

As for violence, WP7 apps must not have realistic or gratuitous violence including decapitations, impaling, gore, blood splatters, blood spurting, and blood pooling. Guns and weapons cannot be pointed toward the user and/or audience (there goes FPS games). Additionally, apps cannot contain strangulation/choking, people or creatures on fire, cruelty to animals, audio of humans or animals suffering--the list goes on.

Microsoft also wants to make sure developers understand that Windows Phone 7 isn't a clone of the iPhone. "If an application depicts any mobile or wired telephone, handheld PDA, or any other data and voice communicator, it must be either generic or a Windows Phone device," the company states.

To read the entire list of rules, download the PDF here--a final version of the WP7 toolset can be downloaded here. The Marketplace is scheduled to go live in "early October."