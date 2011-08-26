How and Why to Root your Android: 15 Worthwhile Apps

App Management Apps
Silent App Uninstaller (Free)
This lets you do silent batch uninstalls of apps, as well as app backups. You can simply select those you want to remove and hit Uninstall once and it removes them all. Other batch uninstalls that don’t require a root make you hit an Uninstall button for each app. You may alternatively want to look into their File Expert app, which includes silent install and uninstall capabilities along with many other features.
Titanium Backup (Free or $6.56)
Titanium is a powerful backup app that can back up and restore all apps, data, and market links. It can do batch and scheduled backups, and you can move any app (or app data) to/from the SD card. It can also remove apps that were preinstalled with your factory-installed ROM, commonly called bloatware. The premium version adds 0-click batch restores, multi-user app data, Dropbox synchronization, multiple backups per app, user/system app conversion, and more.
Move2SD Enabler (Free)
Move2SD can change the default installation location of apps you download to the SD card instead of the phone, great if you don’t have much internal storage space. For those apps already installed to the phone, it enables moving all of them (except protected and system apps) to the card, too. This is great since many apps aren’t movable by default.
Filemanager:
You suggest a free app that, as you said, does more than the paid one. I don't get it. All the other features can be done without root with other apps except changing permissions. Also, if you're going to be doing stuff like executing scripts then why aren't you using Terminal Emulator instead?
ROM Manager:
Convenient but it's better to teach the user to learn how to boot into recovery manually since there will be times where the install will bork and the phone will be in a boot loop, leaving the user thinking their phone is bricked
Move2SD:
Uh.. you can do this without root since I believe Android 2.1 and over for all non essential apps. Google has even depreciated locking apps into the internal memory some time ago. And if you're rooting a phone under 2.1, why wouldn't you install a custom rom at atleast 2.1? I know for a fact that you can install android 2.3 onto the HTC Dream/G1 (first android phone ever) and even less popular phones have unofficial ports of the CM7 (android 2.3) nightly ported over.
CPU:
You forgot to mention over clocking benifits
Busybox:
if you didn't use superoneclick, you would have had this already.
Tethering:
There are apps now that do not require root to do this. Also, since 2.2+, tethering is built in (unless removed by carrier) for wireless and wired tethering
DroidSheep:
Interesting... tried it on my network but didn't pick up anything.
ShootMe:
Again, other apps that dont require root does this
n2vibe you should head on over to the XDA forums go on the HTC Thunderbolt sub-forum all you need to know about customizing you smartphone is there.
Each Android based phone is unique, no one method is best for all of them.
I have the Samsung Droid Charge and it is nothing at all like a HTC Phone, Motorola, LG... I have Humble 1.51 on voodoo EXT4 and it blows away my stock rom in speed and battery usage.
The Total Newbie's Dictionary
And I find these forums to have lots of helpful individuals:
AndroidCentral.com - Thunderbolt
Make sure to read other people's horror stories so you can avoid what they did ;)
In a nutshell what you are probably going to want to do is:
1. Root your phone
2. Backup your phone with something like Titanium Backup (requires root)
3. Replace your phone's ROM to remove the bloatware.
That really is oversimplifying the process, but hopefully that at least gives you a general idea of what needs to be done to get where you want to be. Make sure to read up everything you can in advance, this is key to avoiding problems! And again, read what others did wrong so you know what NOT to do.
Good luck!
It is great to have root on your phone, the best thing is that you are able to remove all the bloatware crap the phone comes with and free more memory which will help the system to work smoothly. I own an X10 and since the Gingerbread update no root apps will work,but you will have to do the following to get it rooted: Install the old kernel,root it, then apply again the new kernel and when you reboot the phone will stay rooted. This is explained on Xda forum too. They also have an amazing app, 'Flashtool' (for windows) that will do everything on your X10.I always use it.
Regarding ROM manager, I find it useless because of the lack of device compatibility.But I think it will work on a pure Android OS from Google
Titanium Backup, the best app!
DroidWall and LBE Privacy Guard
For some (like myself) who travel and don't have easy access to a WiFi hotspot or hard-line, this is absolutely needed when you're in a pinch. I know they sell Cell cards for your laptop, but why would you do that when you already pay for data on your phone? That's my reason why. 2.2 comes with WiFi tethering, previously on 2.1 I used PdaNet (which required a USB tethering). Battery life is not a big deal when a car-charge is always near by.