How and Why to Root your Android: 15 Worthwhile Apps

App Management Apps

Silent App Uninstaller (Free)

This lets you do silent batch uninstalls of apps, as well as app backups. You can simply select those you want to remove and hit Uninstall once and it removes them all. Other batch uninstalls that don’t require a root make you hit an Uninstall button for each app. You may alternatively want to look into their File Expert app, which includes silent install and uninstall capabilities along with many other features.

Titanium Backup (Free or $6.56)

Titanium is a powerful backup app that can back up and restore all apps, data, and market links. It can do batch and scheduled backups, and you can move any app (or app data) to/from the SD card. It can also remove apps that were preinstalled with your factory-installed ROM, commonly called bloatware. The premium version adds 0-click batch restores, multi-user app data, Dropbox synchronization, multiple backups per app, user/system app conversion, and more.

Move2SD Enabler (Free)

Move2SD can change the default installation location of apps you download to the SD card instead of the phone, great if you don’t have much internal storage space. For those apps already installed to the phone, it enables moving all of them (except protected and system apps) to the card, too. This is great since many apps aren’t movable by default.