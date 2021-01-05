Razer Kaira Pro review: An excellent Xbox Series X headset

Today's best Razer Kaira Pro deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Razer Kaira Pro: Specs Compatibility: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, mobile

Drivers: 50mm

Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Wireless: Yes

The Razer Kaira Pro presents something of a conundrum for gear-hungry gamers. On the one hand, just about every Xbox One accessory works just fine with Microsoft's new consoles, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S . There's no real reason to buy fancy new gadgets. On the other hand, if you're not going to buy fancy new gadgets at a console launch, when are you going to do it? The Kaira Pro makes a pretty compelling case for dishing out an extra $150.

This wireless headset features good sound quality, a comfortable fit, a convenient design and helpful Bluetooth functionality, all for $150: the going rate for mid-range wireless gaming headsets. While it won't work with PS5 or Switch, it pairs beautifully with any Xbox console, as well as PCs and mobile devices.

If anything prevents me from giving the Kaira Pro an unqualified recommendation, it's that the Bluetooth functionality can be both a blessing and a curse. Using the peripheral with PC and mobile is not as seamless as it could be, and your tweaking options are much more limited than with other Razer headsets. Still, the Kaira Pro is one of the best gaming headsets for Xbox owners, particularly those in the market for a wireless model. Read our full Razer Kaira Pro review for more.

Razer Kaira Pro review: Design

The Razer Kaira Pro is yet another example of how Razer's headset design has changed for the better in 2020. While the company used to produce nothing but huge and bulky models, its recent headsets have been much sleeker, lighter and easier on the eyes. The Kaira Pro features a pretty green-and-black color scheme with oval memory foam earcups and a generously padded steel headband. Along with a tasteful Razer logo on each side of the device, these make the headset look both distinctive and elegant.

Another feather in the Kaira Pro's cap is that it distributes functionality almost evenly across its two earcups. The right earcup houses pairing and Bluetooth buttons, as well as a game/chat mix dial. On the left earcup, you'll find a mic mute button, a volume dial, a power button, a USB-C charging port and a removable, flexible mic. I wish that the game/chat mixer had physical stopping points rather than electronic beeps when you reach a limit, but otherwise, it's a very sensible design.

My only complaint here is that while the earcups fold flat for easy transport, the swivel is a little too pronounced. Jiggle the headset even a little, and the earcups will move all over the place. It's not too much of a concern when they're sitting comfortably on your head, but it does make it a little harder to get a good seal.

Razer Kaira Pro review: Comfort

Thanks to its soft, breathable earcups and cushioned headband, the Kaira Pro is extremely comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

I used it as my work headset for a day, then played hours of Yakuza 0 on the Xbox Series X, and never experienced any discomfort, even with my glasses on. In terms of fit, you can adjust numbered notches on the steel headband, which is a little old-school, but also fairly foolproof.

Razer Kaira Pro review: Performance

I tested the Razer Kaira Pro with a variety of games on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and the first thing I can confirm is that it works fine with both systems. The second thing I can confirm is that it sounds great, regardless of genre. I was particularly pleased with how it handled Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, balancing crackling gunfire with urgent, shouted dialogue.

The Kaira Pro also did a good job with the relentless chomping of Maneater, the intense karaoke of Yakuza 0 and the eerie score of Blasphemous, providing a robust and immediate soundscape across the board. My only complaint is that the bass was understated. This is the case for most gaming headsets, to be fair, but it's always a little disappointing when you transition over to movies and music.

Speaking of music, the Kaira Pro did a fair job with tracks from Flogging Molly, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Rolling Stones and G.F. Handel. The bass could have been stronger, as discussed, but the vocals and instruments all sounded clean, with no distortion or fuzziness.

Razer Kaira Pro review: Features

The Razer Kaira Pro's Bluetooth functionality is theoretically one of the best things about the headset. Historically, Xbox wireless headsets have been tough sells; after all, do you really want to spend $150 on a headset that works only with a single console? (Or a $25 PC adapter.) By giving the Kaira Pro Bluetooth functionality, Razer ensured that the headset can also work with your PCs, mobile devices and streaming gadgets.

There is a significant problem with this setup, however, and there's no easy fix for it. Because of the way the Xbox wireless protocol is designed, every time you start up the Kaira Pro headset, your Xbox will start up as well. That's great if you want to boot up your Xbox alongside your Kaira Pro, but a royal pain if you just wanted to use the headset with another system. You'll either have to turn off your Xbox manually every time you start up the headset, or invest in another pair of Bluetooth headphones. Neither option is great.

The Bluetooth itself works fine, though, as does the built-in Xbox wireless functionality. Pairing is effortless (just hit one button on the Xbox and another on the Kaira Pro), and battery life is passable: 15 hours with the earcup lights turned on, and up to 20 without them. The mic is also about what you'd expect for a mid-range gaming headset: A little quiet on the pickup, but clear enough for everyday conversations.

One thing to bear in mind is that the Kaira Pro doesn't work with the Razer Synapse software on PC. That means no surround sound, no equalization profiles and no mic volume options. This is not an uncommon omission in console-based headsets, but still makes the Kaira Pro feel fairly limited in comparison to something like the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro .

Razer Kaira Pro vs. Razer Kaira: What's the difference?

In addition to the $150 Razer Kaira Pro, the company has also put out the $100 Razer Kaira. This bare-bones version of the Kaira Pro retains the Xbox wireless pairing and general design, but drops the Bluetooth, the removable mic and the extremely sensitive drivers.

I ran the standard Kaira through similar tests to the Kaira Pro. The sound quality is fine, the fit is comfortable and the pairing is effortless. But the non-removable mic is a huge nuisance, since it will always be in your peripheral vision somewhere. The lack of Bluetooth also severely limits the headset's functionality.

If you can afford the Kaira Pro, you should go with that. But if $100 is your hard limit for wireless Xbox headsets, the standard Kaira will get the job done.

Razer Kaira Pro review: Verdict

Our Razer Kaira Pro review discussed the headset's good sound, comfortable fit and easy Xbox pairing. The peripheral’s Bluetooth functionality is a double-edged sword, but generally speaking, it's a good feature to have. And while the Kaira Pro's customization options aren't as rich as what you'd find on a PC headset, they should still be fine for console gaming purposes.