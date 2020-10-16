You can’t buy a PS5, but you can win one for free — here’s how

You might be having a hard time securing a pre-order for the PS5 but if you’re very lucky, and love fast food, then you could get Sony’s next-gen console for free thanks to a Burger King sweepstake.

Earlier this week we reported how Burger King teased the boot sound of the PS5, and we speculated that it could be hinting at a potential sweep stake for the console. Turns out our guess was right.

As of October 15 in the U.S. Burger King customers who fork out on the 2 for $5 deal will have a chance of winning a PS5; that’s a heck of a prize for a mere $5 meal.

Of course, this is 2020 so there are a few hurdles to jump before the U.S. Burger King fans get into the running for a free PS5.

First, you’ll need to register on the BK App or BK.com to participate in the promotion. Once that’s done you need to either purchase the 2 for $5 deal, or make a $5+ fast food order, on the BK App, BK.com, or in-restaurant. Doing that gets you one game token.

Sony’s PlayStation blog warns that you must keep hold of your receipt if you make an in-restaurant purchase as you need that to enter the competition.

Once you have your game token you can then use it in a digital scratch-off game found in the BK app or on BK.com. Working much like a scratch-card in real life, once done you could find that you’ve won a PS5 console. Those less lucky, but still lucky enough, can win PlayStation game codes or Burger King coupons.

The sweepstake runs until November 22, meaning you’ll still have a chance to win one for free after the PS5 goes on sale November 12. Provided you're into Burger King’s food. We’re not sure how good the chances of winning a PS5 are, so we’ll just have to wish you good luck on your next Burger King visit.

If you’re not willing to chomp through burgers, fries, and more to win a next-generation then check out our PS5 pre-orders page to see if you can bag yourself a console ahead of its release.