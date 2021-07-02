Yellowstone season 4 release date pushed to fall in new teaser trailer — new cast members revealed

Fans waiting for Yellowstone Season 4 have been eagerly anticipating news of the show's upcoming fourth season, and we finally have some news to share about the show’s return.

Paramount has just dropped the first teaser trailer for Yellowstone season 4, giving us our first glimpse of life after Season 3’s particularly destructive finale. But there’s bad news, because it’s also confirmed the show won’t be returning until the fall.

The promo itself doesn’t give us very much to go on, mostly focussing on all the damage that’s been done to the Dutton clan already.

What it does reveal, however, is that patriarch John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) wasn’t killed at the end of the show’s third season finale. It also confirms that the fourth season is going to have a heavy focus on revenge.

Revenge often comes with deadly consequences in the television world, and there’s no telling who might not make it into a still-hypothetical fifth season. Costner himself has teased that endings are imminent , which may not bode well for John or any of the other Dutton clan members.

But we’re going to have to wait until the fall to find out. When in the fall? Deadline is reporting that Yellowstone Season 4 may have a release date in "early November," at which time it would premiere on the Paramount network.

Fans had previously hoped that Yellowstone’s fourth season might have a secret premiere during Father's Day weekend. Since the previous three seasons had all premiered in June, it wasn’t the worst theory in the world. But unfortunately nothing came of it.

Deadline also reports that Yellowstone season 4 will see new cast members, including Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom) as Caroline Warner, the "CEO of Market Equities that is trying to crush the hold that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has on his sprawling Montana ranch." Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs) Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead) are also joining the Yellowstone cast.

As disappointing as it is to now have to wait until the fall, at least everyone can stop speculating about stealth premieres. In the meantime, Paramount Network will show a July 4 weekend marathon of every Yellowstone episode starting July 3 at 12 PM ET.