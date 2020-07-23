Xbox Series X release date window just confirmed by Microsoft exec

We don't have an official Xbox Series X release date just yet, but we just got a major clue as to when Microsoft's next-gen console could hit shelves. According to a recent investor call, the Series X is set to launch in November just in time for the holiday shopping rush.

This information comes from Bloomberg's Dina Bass (via GamesRadar), who tweeted that Microsoft CFO Amy Hood claimed the new Xbox is "still on track for the November holidays launch."

That's a significant little tidbit, as Microsoft has yet to commit to a specific launch window beyond just "Holiday 2020." Several months ago, the Xbox website accidentally posted a "Thanksgiving 2020" launch date for the Xbox Series X, which was reportedly an error and was quickly taken down after first appearing.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood says new Xbox is still on track for the November holidays launch.July 22, 2020

A November release date for the Xbox Series X would hardly be a surprise, and would align with previous Xbox launches. The Xbox 360 debuted on November 22, 2005; the Xbox One on November 22, 2013 and the Xbox One X on November 7, 2017.

Our money would be on the Xbox Series X releasing no later than November 20, in order to get ahead of the Black Friday shopping rush set to take place a week after. We also expect Sony's PS5 to hit around a similar time frame.

Microsoft is set to host a special Xbox Games Showcase today at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, which will focus entirely on games such as Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2 with no planned hardware or release date news. But it seems like only a matter of time before we find out how much Microsoft's new console will cost, and when we can buy it.