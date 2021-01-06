Xbox Series X controllers could get PS5 DualSense features — here’s what we know

Microsoft launched a console experience survey to see whether Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners would potentially want any of the PS5 DualSense features available for Xbox controllers.

Do you secretly wish your Xbox Series controller resembled the highly praised PlayStation DualSense? Now’s the time, because Microsoft wants your opinion. Any customer that purchased the Xbox Series X and S console can now complete a survey with a couple of questions concerning the PS5 DualSense controllers and some of its exciting features.

One of the statements from the questionnaire reads as follows: “I am aware of features on PlayStation controllers that I wish were on the controller that came with this console.” Xbox owners have the option to respond using a scale of 1-5, with 1 being “Strongly disagree” and 5 being “Strongly agree”.

The survey also asks a number of other Xbox Series related questions concerning the quality of the console (specifically if it “feels next-gen” enough), the settings customization and how it compares to other consoles on the market.

What could this mean for Xbox Series X?

(Image credit: Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Since PS5’s highly anticipated launch in November 2020, PlayStation’s DualSense controller has been widely praised in the industry for many reasons, including its built-in speakers, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

We previously reported that the DualSense provides an innovative tactile gaming experience that is just not comparable to any other controller on the market. For example, on games such as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, using different in-game weapons will give players a unique experience as the DualSense adjusts the resistance of its triggers to mimic realistic recoil and gun kickback.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the DualSense’s adaptive triggers feature, this video from Reddit user u/Niza_Zombie_King provides a good example:

Following Microsoft’s survey, we could potentially see the company releasing a brand new or updated Xbox Series controller that could rival the powerful DualSense. Is it possible that we might see a controller that would be the best of both worlds? Or at the very least, an Xbox controller that doesn’t use AA batteries (please, Microsoft…).

