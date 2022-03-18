Wolves vs Leeds live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Wolves vs Leeds live stream could be an important match for both the relegation fight and the battle for European qualification. Both Wolves and Leeds are coming off wins in their most recent Premier League match, and both will feel the three points are there for the taking.

► Time 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Any fears that Wolves were going to slide down the EPL table after a blip in form last month have been extinguished: the Midlands club have won back-to-back games against Watford and Everton. Granted, both these teams are in the relegation picture, but at this stage of the season those can be the toughest matches as you're playing against sides fighting for Premier League survival.

Wolves looked particularly impressive against Watford, cruising to 4-0 victory. The 1-0 win over Everton doesn’t look quite as convincing on paper, but Wolves were comfortably the better side across the 90 minutes. Manager Bruno Lage will be targeting qualification for the Europa League in his first season, which makes matches like this against a struggling Leeds side a must-win.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are in the thick of a relegation dogfight that is getting more intense with each passing week. The side had been on a disastrous run of nine Premier League games without a win (managing just a single draw in that period), but they claimed three vital points against Norwich in dramatic fashion thanks to a last-minute winner from youngster Joe Gelhardt last weekend.

This was new head coach Jesse Marsch's first victory in charge of the team and if he is to guide the Yorkshire club to survival, he’ll need to earn a few more very quickly. Visiting the Molineux Stadium has been no easy task this year, but Leeds are at the stage where they cannot afford to simply write off any games.

The stats don't make for pleasant reading for the Whites. Wolves are unbeaten in their last six league games against Leeds, including the reverse fixture which finished 1-0 to Wolves back in October. Both teams need a result here, but for very different reasons.

How will this one play out? Find out by watching a Wolves vs Leeds live stream and we will show you how to do so below.

How to watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream wherever you are

The Wolves vs Leeds live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN service. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Wolves vs Leeds live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Wolves vs Leeds live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Wolves vs Leeds live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.