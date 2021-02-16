When is the third stimulus check date? Here's the latest timeline

If you're wondering when the third stimulus check date will happen, we have good news. According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, lawmakers hope to have the next round of relief legislation approved within the next month.

Business Insider reports that Pelosi wants a stimulus package on President Joe Biden's desk before March 14, when federal unemployment benefits expire. That gives Congress less than four weeks to negotiate and pass a package which includes a third stimulus check for low-earning Americans.

Everything we know about the third stimulus check

Use the third stimulus check calculator now

"We hope to have this all done by the end of February, certainly on the President's desk in time to offset the March 14 deadline where some unemployment benefits will expire," Pelosi said during a press conference last week.

Now that former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial has concluded, it seems Congress will direct its attention to the stimulus package negotiations. Business Insider laid out a tentative timeline:

This week, the House Budget Committee should be arranging the relief legislation. Meanwhile, the House Rules Committee can provide terms for the bill's floor debate.

If those steps are completed, the House can hold hearings and vote on the bill next week. The Senate would receive a House-passed bill the week after that. As soon as the Senate approves the legislation, it can go to the President for a signature.

Then the IRS can begin sending out checks in the same manner it sent the first $1,200 check and second $600 check. Since the framework is already in place, Americans could begin receiving their stimulus checks about two weeks after a relief bill is approved.

That's a simplified version of a process that could face numerous complications. In a best-case scenario, a package is passed before March 14. But as we saw last year, government spending is a divisive issue in negotiations. Current framework calls for a $1.9 trillion package.

Third stimulus check amount: How much will you get?

As it stands, the third stimulus check is worth $1,400 for Americans who make $75,000 or less per year. Joint filers who earn up to $150,000 per year were also eligible for the entire amount.

Dependents up to age 23, as well as senior parents living with adult children, will qualify families for additional $1,400 payments, too.

These guidelines may change as negotiations unfold. Check out our guide to the third stimulus check calculator and third stimulus check income limit for more information on the next round of direct payments.