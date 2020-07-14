Unsolved Mysteries season 2 on Netflix: release date, cases and more

Out of nowhere, a classic was reborn, and "Where is Unsolved Mysteries season 2?" jumped to the top of our list of streaming questions. Over a span of six episodes, the crew from Unsolved Mysteries, minus the iconic and dearly departed Robert Stack, solved cases and inspired audiences to help.

And so we wait to see when we get more Unsolved Mysteries. We'll get to the upcoming season details below, which include both good and bad news if you want more sleuthing immediately.

How good a force is Unsolved Mysteries? Well, one of its show-runners told USA Today that during the first day after the series returned to Netflix, the show's own website was swimming in tips. Later on, the team behind the show was able to share 20 credible leads for stories with law enforcement agencies.

So, first, a technicality. We're getting more Unsolved Mysteries — 6 more episodes — but that isn't a second season. That's just the back half of season 1. A rep for the series told Decider that this second set is coming later this year.

As for whether or not there will be a second season, we think that it's more likely than not. Show co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer told EW that "I'm hoping we'll be chatting with Netflix about a season 2 but we haven't yet. We already have some cases in mind if we do! We have a database of hundreds of stories that have come in through the years."

Unsolved Mysteries season 2 details

If and when Unsolved Mysteries season 2 arrives, don't expect a narrator. In an interview with the New York Post, Meurer said that season 1 went without a narrator because they "decided it was really tough to fill Robert Stack’s shoes."

The other reason that factored into their decision is that they wanted to have a more neutral voice. Meurer explained, "we wanted this be in the documentary world, where the people whose mysteries these episodes involve are more present and more of the storytellers. ... We don’t try to come down on one point of view and try to create as balanced a story as we can."

Unsolved Mysteries season 2 cases

Again, we don't have season 2 details for you. But since new episodes are new episodes whether you call them Volume 2 or Season 2, we have some details.

Meurer told the Post that "In the second six episodes premiering later this year there are two episodes shot internationally."

And while Netflix hasn't announced season 2 yet, the team is already looking abroad for new cases. Meurer said "Right now we’re tracking cases in Brazil. Our story producers work with people on the ground who handle language issues."

If you're wondering why they're already working on more stories, she explained that they hand shows over "to Netflix three months in advance due to the [dubbing] in so many languages since this will go out to hundreds of countries."