Trump TikTok ban could begin on Sunday — what to do now

The Trump administration issued a blanket ban on TikTok and WeChat this morning (Sept. 18), ordering that WeChat be purged from the Apple and Google Play app stores in the United States by Sunday (Sept. 20), and TikTok by Nov 12 at the latest.

It wasn't immediately clear whether TikTok would be removed by app stores on Sunday as well.

"At the president's direction, we have taken significant action to combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a press statement.

The sudden announcement by the Commerce Department was surprising because U.S. database giant Oracle, whose CEO Larry Ellison is a friend of President Donald J. Trump, is currently in talks to buy TikTok's North American operations.

The Commerce Department left in a loophole for a possible U.S. purchaser of TikTok assets: "The President has provided until November 12 for the national security concerns posed by TikTok to be resolved. If they are, the prohibitions in this order may be lifted."

TikTok will still work -- for now

TikTok will still function in the U.S. after Sunday, but you probably won't be able to download it or receive app updates.

"The only real change as of Sunday night will be users won't have access to improved updated apps, upgraded apps or maintenance," Commerce Secretary Ross said on the Fox Business Network this morning, according to the New York Times.

However, WeChat will stop working altogether.

"For all practical purposes [WeChat] will be shut down in the U.S., but only in the U.S., as of midnight Monday," Ross told the Fox Business Network.

TikTok has an estimated 100 million users in the U.S., and is especially popular among children and teenagers. WeChat is less popular in the U.S., but is the predominant messaging app used by Chinese speakers worldwide.

National-security concerns

The ban follows months of saber-rattling by the White House, which views TikTok and WeChat as threats to U.S. national security. On Aug. 6, Trump issued an executive order giving TikTok 45 days to sell its North American operations to a U.S. company. Those 45 days are up Sunday.

"While the threats posed by WeChat and TikTok are not identical, they are similar. Each collects vast swaths of data from users, including network activity, location data, and browsing and search histories," said the Commerce Department today.

"Each is an active participant in China's civil-military fusion and is subject to mandatory cooperation with the intelligence services of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]. This combination results in the use of WeChat and TikTok creating unacceptable risks to our national security."

Microsoft initially expressed interest in buying TikTok's operations in the U.S. and Canada, but in the past week Oracle emerged as the front-runner. However, TikTok parent ByteDance declared it would never sell TikTok, and the Oracle deal began to look more like a licensing agreement.

The Commerce Department said it was banning as of this coming Sunday "any provision of service to distribute or maintain the WeChat or TikTok mobile applications, constituent code, or application updates through an online mobile application store in the U.S."

This seems to order the removal of both apps from the Google Play and Apple app stores by Sunday. But while the Sunday ban also affects WeChat's internet hosting services, content delivery networks or even usage of WeChat's software, TikTok has until Nov. 12 to get all that resolved.

In other words, the Trump administration is ripping out WeChat's network infrastructure in the U.S. almost immediately, but giving TikTok another eight weeks. That may be intended to leave Oracle, Microsoft or another possible U.S. purchaser of TikTok something worth buying.

Also being banned Sunday is "any provision of services through the WeChat mobile application for the purpose of transferring funds or processing payments within the U.S." That's significant because WeChat has a huge worldwide mobile-payments operation.

This story is DEVELOPING and will be updated.