Three new games have been added to Xbox Game Pass — but there’s a catch

If you’re a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass, then Team Xbox has an early weekend treat for you — three brand new games to play from right now.

Tekken 7, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Civilization 6 are currently available to download for absolutely nothing if you’re a member of either service.

The caveat here is that this is unfortunately only a limited-time offer, and unlike most games that are added to Game Pass these titles won’t be around for months, instead, you only have until March 29 to play these games.

On the brighter side, this is a great selection of games. Tekken 7 is the latest entry in the long-running fighting franchise and has recently added in-universe Polish Prime Minister Lidia Sobieska as a playable fighter — plus Negan from The Walking Dead was previously thrown into the mix.

No prizes for guessing that Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is a spruced-up version of the racing classic that originally released on Xbox 360 back in 2010. The remaster came out last November and gives fans of high-adrenalin racing the perfect opportunity to speed around the fictional Seacrest County while being chased by pursuers. It's one of the best arcade racers of the last decade.

Civilization 6 is a deeply rewarding strategy game that will probably suck up your entire weekend if it gets its hooks in you. It's one of the most acclaimed games in the whole genre, and though it was originally released for PC its console port is of a high caliber. The depth of options is what really makes Civilization 6 stand out, you can negotiate for peace or declare war on all your neighboring countries.

The games are playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S and can be downloaded via either the Xbox Store on console or via Xbox.com. If you opt to buy any of the titles after this free weekend you can continue your progress and you’ll, of course, keep all your achievements earned as well.

Microsoft has really been on a tear with Xbox Game Pass as of late, adding 20 new Bethseda games to the service earlier this month and also announcing that the upcoming Outriders will be included on Game Pass from day one.

This is just another amazing benefit of Microsoft's much-loved subscription service, it's not hard to see why it's often referred to as the "best deal in gaming".