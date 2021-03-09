Thor: Love and Thunder set photos reveal how Jane Foster may get her powers

Thor: Love and Thunder's latest leaked set photos are giving people a better idea of how Natalie Portman will be getting that good arm workout. Those snapshots, plus a leaked video, seem to confirm a major theory about the MCU movie and how Jane Foster will become the Mighty Thor.

Portman was last seen as Jane Foster in 2013's Thor: The Dark World. The character was absent from 2017's Thor: Ragnarok and made a cameo (via old footage) in Avengers: Endgame. But Portman is back for Thor 4 and at SDCC we found out her role would be getting beefed up, big time.

In one leaked video, from a Portman Twitter fan account, the actress is filming a scene on set in Australia. She is suspended from a crane and convulsing. Notably, the set is the same one that was revealed in leaked photos, a memorial to Odin in New Asgard. The shrine contains the shards of Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, which was destroyed by Hela.

the asgardians making an entire memorial area for the rock odin died on and for the shards of mjolnir from when hela destroyed it in the thor: love and thunder set pics...

Combined, the photos and video look like the moment Jane Foster turns into the Goddess of Thunder. Director Taiki Waititi has already confirmed that Thor 4 is based on the Mighty Thor comic book arc in which Jane gains Thor's powers while battling with breast cancer.

Dublê de Natalie Portman ensaiando uma cena no set de "Thor: Love and Thunder" em Sydney, na Austrália.

Jane won't be the first person to heft Mjolnir besides Thor; Captain America (Chris Evans) used the hammer during the climatic charge against Thanos in Endgame. But Steve returned it to its proper place in the timeline, while Thor continued to wield the Stormbreaker axe.

The movie will likely tweak the Mighty Thor storyline a bit, but further details are being kept under lock and key. We do know that Tessa Thompson is returning as Valkyrie, as is Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. Christian Bale joins the cast as Gorr the God Butcher, while the Guardians of the Galaxy will enter the Asgardian fray somehow.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open in theaters May 6, 2022.